The Krewe Active Eyewear Line Performs As Well as It Parties

Chelsea Batten
By
krewe active eyewear sunglasses sunglases on model

Another season, another reason for a new pair of sunglasses. The ubiquitous summertime accessory is not just protection for your eyes—it’s an instant uplift to your summer wardrobe. Even if you’ve slacked on developing your beach body, and your favorite chubbies are starting to fray at the seams, a new pair of sunnies is the perfect way to look fresh, fly and festive as you step into summer.

Perfect, and yet ponderous. As we all know, the world of sunglasses is a labyrinthine one. Each year brings seemingly endless iterations on the same classic styles, along with an often dubious array of original designs that have a shelf life shorter than a fine French cheese on an August afternoon.

The choice is particularly fraught if you’re looking for sunglasses that can perform double duty for both active pursuits as well as a fashionable kick-back. After all, your Wayfarers aren’t exactly built for riding along on a strenuous jog, and lord knows you don’t want to wear your wraparounds for a weekend rooftop party.

If you’ve been looking for the elusive double-duty sunglasses, you’ll love the new line from New Orleans-based eyewear brand Krewe.

Built for the dude who lives a life of constant motion, Krewe Active sunglasses feature handmade, athletic-focused construction, high-performing polarized lenses, and special coatings for maximum eye protection from the glare of sun, sand, water and asphalt.

Krewe Active Line

krewe active eyewear sunglasses audubon mattegunmetal matteash front
Audubon
krewe active eyewear sunglasses ellis matteblacktomist front
Ellis
krewe active eyewear sunglasses banks matteblack britesilver front
Banks
krewe active eyewear sunglasses emmett mattebaytort front
Emmett
krewe active eyewear sunglasses perdido mattemist front
Perdido
krewe active eyewear sunglasses driskill matteblackaquamirror18k front
Driskill
krewe active eyewear sunglasses laborde matteblack front
Laborde
krewe active eyewear sunglasses ferris mattearbor front
Ferris

Shop Krewe Active

But that’s not all that impresses us about the Krewe Active sunglasses line. Five of the eight styles are made from eco-friendly organic plant waste. These 50-percent bio-neutral frames are hand-painted for a silky-smooth matte finish, and feature air-vents in the brow to literally let off steam.

The eight models in Krewe’s Active line are precisely contoured for a secure yet comfortable fit. All eight are style-forward riffs on classic profiles, such as a 1950s clubmaster and an ultra-mod ’80s visor look. But this high style doesn’t come at the price of performance. The sport-ready details include exceptional grip technology and materials that is both durable and 25% lighter, ensuring that these sunnies will stay on no matter how intense your workout (or your dance moves) might get. Think of them as the athleisure of eyewear -a pair of sunglasses with comfort and style unconstrained by anything you might get up to.

Quit schlepping two pairs of sunnies around and get yourself a pair that, like you, can party as well as it performs. The newly launched Krewe Active  line ranges in price from $195 – $315.

