Ronnie Fieg’s Kith and New Balance shine again with a new sneaker

Kith, New Balance new sneaker drop

By
close up on sneakers on white background
Kith / Kith

The partnership between Kith and New Balance has already become well-established and is among the chicest collaborations. Their previous joint designs are sleek and retro shoes that are bound to become classics for sneaker lovers. In their latest drop, Ronnie Fieg and New Balance are revisiting two previous designs for a brand-new collection of Madison Square Garden-inspired sneakers. For this release, the two brands have remixed the 991v2 lifestyle shoe and added two colorways to the Numeric 480 skateboarding sneaker. With these updates, these two brands refresh these designs for a modern Madison Square Garden-themed collection. After previously releasing a Madison Square Garden collection in November 2023, this new drop takes a look at two sneakers never before redesigned.

Kith x New Balance Madison Square Garden collection

sneakers lined up on wood floor
Kith / Kith

The Kith x New Balance 991v2, the design saw light grey mesh and suede with orange and blue colorways. Madison Square Garden branding is included on the insole for an extra touch. The Numeric 480 sees two new colorways, including a sleek option with one with a mesh base with leather overlays. The mesh option includes a perforated leather “N” logo and collar. The second option has a suede base with the Kith monogram logo debossed on the “N” branding. 

While all options are stylish retro sneakers inspired by one of the most iconic arenas in the United States, only the Numeric 480 will see full release at all Kith stores and web stores, while retailing at $120. On the other hand, the 991v2 sneaker will be exclusively released from U.S. Kith stores, web store, and app, while retailing for $250.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
