King Seiko Vanac returns with Tokyo-inspired design and a see-through caseback

The modern version of the Vanac Collection from the '70s

In the early ‘60s, Seiko founded a small brand focused on horological precision and accuracy and named it King Seiko. Timepieces rolled out in the ‘60s and ‘70s were modified for enhanced performance. While King Seiko dominated the industry in the early ‘70s, the main organization shelved it in 1975 and remained dormant until a relaunch in 2022.

In 1972, King Seiko launched the Vanac — a watch with bright colors and a multifaceted design. In the ‘70s, geometric angles were quite popular on cases—various timepieces had sophisticated cuts that accentuated the dials. And now that watch has had a modern rebirth.

The 2025 Vanac collection has the same geometric design, but Seiko upgraded it with colorful hues highlighting elements featured on the dial. Each model has two contrasting colors. For instance, the model with the purple dial has some gold accents, which breathe some life into the front face.

Seiko says the new collection honors the city that nurtured the King Seiko brand. It is reminiscent of Tokyo’s horizon—the gold ring on the dial. Other features include the Caliber 8L45, a bezel-less design, the letter “V” on both the 12 o’clock index and the counterweight on the second hand, and a see-through caseback, a first for King Seiko watches.

While Seiko has rolled out three new watches, it plans to expand the collection in July with two limited edition models. One will have a dial with a gold aesthetic—depicting the horizon at sunset. On the other hand, the second option is the embodiment of the sky at noon.

Each piece has a price tag of $3,300.

