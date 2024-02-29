Hugo Boss sale: Up to 45% off shirts, pants, jackets, and more

You can easily become the boss of style and trends with new apparel from Hugo Boss. Right now, Gilt is having a huge sale on clothing from this coveted brand where you can get up to 45% off select styles. You can shop everything from blazers, jackets and sweaters to jeans, dress shirts and accessories.

Everything you need to build a capsule wardrobe can be found during this sale. It is the perfect opportunity to recreate or improve your style with high-quality and timeless pieces. Start your shopping now by clicking the button below and keep reading to check out our top picks.

What you should buy during the Hugo Boss sale

Since you are probably thinking about updating your spring wardrobe, let’s start with some outerwear, long sleeve and sweater options that are ideal for the colder months. Shop the Wool-Blend Jacket for $300, the Slim Fit Wool Sports Jacket for $350, the Wool-Blend Pullover for $100, the Sport Jacket for $300, the Shirt Jacket for $130 and the Wool and Silk Blend Blazer for $400. Pair these jackets and shirts with the best turtlenecks for men and you’ve created an instantly stylish ensemble.

We voted Hugo Boss as one of the best suit brands for men and you can find their blazers and pants sold separately or as a set during this sale. Browse the 2-Piece Slim Fit Wool Suit for $600, the Wool Suit with Flat Front Panel for $600 and the 3-Piece Slim Fit Wool-Blend Suit for $600. Shop separates such as the Slim Fit Wool-Blend Pant for $150, the Wool-Blend Blazer for $350 and the Sport Jacket for $300 that are all available in subtle color options or plaid prints. You’ll also find luxury ties and a ton of dress shirts to go with these suit pairings. Shop the Slim Fit Dress Shirt for $100, the Straight Fit Dress Shirt for $50 and lots of tie options for as low as $60 that you can mix and match depending on the occasion.

Don’t wait. Head over to Gilt right now to start filling your cart with luxury and designer clothing from Hugo Boss at a discounted price before time runs out.

