Hodinkee watch collab sees forged carbon fiber used for the first time

This Hodinkee watch collab with UNIMATIC is something special

Hodinkee Unimatic collaboration watches on black and gray stone
Hodinkee / Hodinkee

Luxury watch aficionados and enthusiasts are in for an exciting treat as Hodinkee, the platform for all things horology, has recently unveiled a partnership with UNIMATIC centered around the pioneering use of forged carbon fiber. The result? The creation of the UNIMATIC U4S and U1S GMT Carbon Limited Edition timepieces.

A Hodinkee watch we’ve never seen before

The partnership between Hodinkee and UNIMATIC has resulted in a collection that not only pays homage to horological tradition but also propels it into the future with the introduction of forged carbon fiber – a material never before seen on a UNIMATIC watch. The UNIMATIC U4S and U1S GMT Carbon Limited Edition watches are true marvels of engineering and design. The use of forged carbon fiber not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the watches but also offers impressive durability and lightweight comfort for daily wear.

Giovanni Moro, the co-founder of UNIMATIC, candidly shared that the incorporation of forged carbon demanded a complete overhaul of the case’s engineering, necessitating the utilization of specialized CNC production techniques to maintain the hallmark 300-meter water resistance—a defining characteristic across UNIMATIC’s lineup. As for how strong forged carbon actually is, Gio told Hodinkee, “Forged carbon has an excellent strength-to-weight ratio that outclasses stainless steel, offers great durability, and is not affected by corrosion, making it a very good choice for high-performance objects.”

Hodinkee watches are famous for their quality

These Unimatic and Hodinkee watches not only capture the essence of luxury but also represent a harmonious blend of classic design elements and futuristic materials. This limited edition collection is a result of meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail, evident in every facet of the watches, from the precision of the movements to the intricate design of the dials and bezels.

The UNIMATIC U4S and U1S GMT Carbon Limited Edition watches are more than just timekeeping instruments; they are wearable works of art. With the forged carbon fiber, each timepiece becomes a unique statement piece that combines functionality with high fashion. The distinctive marbling effect created by the forging process ensures that every watch is unique, adding a personalized touch to its owner’s wrist. In the context of the wider watch industry, this collaboration speaks to the evolving definition of watches as art. As seen with other industries like automotive, watches are now being recognized for their artistic and creative value, garnering discussions about copyright and originality.

Hodinkee Unimatic U1S watch against a white background
Hodinkee / Hodinkee

Unimatic Modello Uno U1S-Carbon GMT Limited Edition

This Hodinkee watch reimagines the classic UNIMATIC GMT watch by incorporating forged carbon fiber. The case, crafted from this innovative material, showcases a marbling effect that makes each watch unique. The forged carbon fiber enhances aesthetics and offers exceptional durability and lightweight wear. It retains the signature GMT functionality, allowing wearers to track two time zones simultaneously. It’s powered by the automatic Caliber U1S movement and boasts a 40-hour power reserve. With a water resistance of 300 meters, it’s a versatile and stylish companion for both formal and adventurous occasions.

Hodinkee U4s watch against a white background
Hodinkee / Hodinkee

Unimatic Modello Quattro U4S-Carbon Limited Edition

This limited edition Hodinkee watch combines the iconic UNIMATIC design with Swiss-made excellence. It features a reliable Swiss automatic movement, ensuring precise timekeeping while the case profile is slimmer, enhancing comfort on the wrist. The timepiece is water resistant up to 300 meters, making it suitable for various activities. The Modello Uno U1-H Limited Edition embodies the partnership’s commitment to creating watches that marry form and function.

