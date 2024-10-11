Colors, fabrics, and vintage silhouettes lead the way

As the sun fades earlier and earlier each day, it gets harder to think about anything other than the holiday season. Of course, it always comes faster than you think it will, and this season, it has arrived with the drops from many brands in their fall and winter collections. Some brands focus on continuing what they have always done, and others have decided to go out on a limb to do something new and different. Hockerty has decided to take their focus into an English autumn with a classic vintage feel. The Hockerty FW24 lookbook is stacked with classic elegance, including suits with straight lines and pleated plants reminiscent of decades past, longer coats that call back to the styles of our fathers and grandfathers, and colorways that take us across the pond to the changing seasons of ‘ol Britania.

Vintage English

When you think of autumn in any country, it will almost certainly bring thoughts of chicory coffee brown, yellow clay, lark, morel taupe, and thyme green. These colors embody the feeling of walking in the turning leaves, experiencing the last colors of the season before they change to the whites of winter. Add to that the textures of classic British winter fabrics like Donegal tweed and herringbone, crafted from exceptional materials such as alpaca, wool, silk, and angora, and you will feel like you are strolling along in your favorite English park in the fading hours of summer.

The collection boasts suits, sport coats, jackets, sweaters, and shirts that add luxury to your fall wardrobe.

