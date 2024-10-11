 Skip to main content
Eton turns the page with debut knit collection

Sweaters and long sleeve polos signal brand expansion

By
eton knit collection man in set
Eton

Brands are known for evolving. For many brands, you evolve or you die; no two ways about it. Then there are other brands that don’t evolve because they have to in order to survive. The ones that simply don’t get complacent, that look at all they have done and say, “What’s next?” For Eton, they are a shirt brand that has been around for a century, and they have never had to evolve because they have been at the top of the game seemingly since they opened the doors. From classic dress shirts to casual off-day elegance, Eton has always been the standard others strive to reach. But they are a latter brand, looking to what is next. And the answer to the question is the launch of the Eton knit collection.

An expansion focused on classics

Man in eton zip sweater
Eton

Their introduction into the knit space (no, this isn’t what they call your grandmother’s craft room) is an extension of what Eton has come to be known for, craftsmanship and attention to detail. They come in three classic cuts, the basic crew knit which is perfect for the day around town, the long sleeve polo which is going to be all the rage this fall, and the quarter-zip which will go perfectly over your dress shirt and tie at the office. They come in a collection of classic and elegant colors: forest green, navy blue, oxblood red, subtle beige, and black. While this is a small introduction into knitwear, it is merely the beginning for Eton as more is expected in subsequent collections.

Eton Knitwear

