How HAVEN made an ASICS sneaker dark and stealthy

ASICS, HAVEN release new sneaker

By
While it’s common to find a quality running shoe in ASICS’ lineup, it’s rare to see the brand offer a stealthy and technical option. In their latest collaboration with HAVEN, the athletic brand has turned a new leaf to create a more techy design that boasts a darker and edgy look. Taking on one of ASICS’ older running designs, the latest collaborative design is transformed into a modern and cutting-edge shoe full of high-performance features. Coupled with a darker hue, there’s no doubt this new design is a brand-new feel for ASICS, making it even more of a special collaboration. For those looking for a more contemporary performance sneaker, the HAVEN x ASICS partnership has produced the must-have shoe for the season. 

A new look for the Gel-Nimbus 10.1

Using the 2008-era Gel-Nimbus 10.1, the newest collaboration between HAVEN and ASICS is about adding technical features that elevate the shoe’s performance. Now including layered mesh, carbon fiber details, and reflective accents, the new sneaker exudes an edgier design that also helps accommodate the natural bone structure of the foot. The Gel-Nimbus 10.1 comes equipped with a dual-layer EVA foam midsole, GEL technology inserts, and a TRUSSTIC system to add advanced cushion and support to the sneaker. Donning a black and grey combination, the sneaker is inspired by urban concrete shadows for a moodier touch. This stealthy design will be available for fans on February 14 via ASICS’ web store. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, faithful fans of the athletic company will adore the latest collaboration that fuses each brand’s strongest characteristic.

