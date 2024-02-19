 Skip to main content
Gymshark Presidents Day sale: Get 20% off everything today

Jen Allen
By
Gymshark studio collection yoga pants
Gymshark

If you already thought Gymshark had a great Presidents Day sale, you’re going to love how good the deals have got now. You can save 20% off everything on the Gymshark website when you use the code FLASH20. Think of it as like a superset, adding extra discounts on already great prices. If you’re looking to kit out your workout wardrobe with great new fitness wear, this is your chance to do so for much less than usual. If you’re keen to learn more, hit the link below to find out what works for your needs. However, if you need some insight into what you might wish to buy, keep reading while we take you through some highlights. In all cases, don’t forget to use the code FLASH20 to save an extra 20%.

What to shop for in the Gymshark Presidents Day sale

One of the best workout clothing brands around, Gymshark gear is always worth spending money on. One of the cheapest deals is perfect for those seeking the best fitness gear for runners — the for $19 reduced from $24. Add on the FLASH20 code and the price drops even lower to just under $16 making them super cheap for practical shorts. They offer a slim fit with a 7-inch in-seam and an adjustable drawcord waist. There are also open side pockets along with a popper button back pocket for storing all your stuff like your phone or keys.

If you’d prefer some oversized joggers that work well as great athleisure gear, there’s always the down to $37 when you use the code FLASH20. With a drawcord waist, side pockets, and oversized fit, they’re good for loungewear as well as for training.

You can’t own too many hoodies so also check out the for $32 when you use the FLASH20 code. It’s a slim-fit hoodie with a three-piece hood with an adjustable drawcord. There’s a pouch pocket to the front while the ribbed hem and cuffs offer a clean fit.

Besides clothing, the Gymshark sale also has many accessories such as being able to buy a for nearly $36 reduced from $46 when you use the FLASH20 code. Available in many different colors, it has one main entry, an over-shoulder strap and padded carry handles, with an elasticated mesh slip pocket.

If you’re keen to improve on your existing gym gear without spending too much, check out the Gymshark Presidents Day sale right now. There are dozens of items heavily discounted when you use the code FLASH20 and you’re sure to love every single one of them.

