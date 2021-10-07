  1. Fashion & Style
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These Garmin Watches Are Insanely Cheap at Amazon Today — But Hurry!

By

If you’re in the market for a sporty new watch, you’re in luck. Right now, there are major markdowns on popular Garmin watches going on at Amazon. You can get the Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch for just $100, marked down $70 from its regular price of $170. Or you can choose the Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Watch for just $180, marked down $120 from its regular price of $300. Whether you’re into fitness or the great outdoors, don’t hesitate to take advantage of these Garmin watch deals going on today.

Garmin Forerunner 35 Easy-to-Use GPS Running Watch — $100, was $170

Garmin Forerunner running watch in blue, displaying heart rate on face, on a white background.

Looking for a sporty watch to wear to the gym, on a run, or while playing sports? Check out the Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch, on sale now for just $100, marked down $70 from its regular price of $170. This watch is perfect for those who like to get out and go. The GPS tracking feature lets you track how far and how fast you run, even when under tree cover. Heart rate monitoring features help you track your heart rate throughout the day, and the step tracker helps you keep track of your fitness and workouts while helping you meet your wellness goals. Use the free fitness community app included to analyze your health information to create better workout plans and manage your fitness goals. Not quite what you’re looking for? There are tons of different smartwatches on the market to choose from. Check out these Apple Watch deals to see more.

Buy Now

Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Watch with GPS — $180, was $300

Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Watch in black shown in close up and small, on a white background.

If you’re looking for a watch you can wear in the great outdoors, then check out this Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Watch with GPS, on sale now at Amazon for just $180. That’s a savings of $120 off the regularly marked price of $300, plus Prime members get free delivery and returns. This watch is perfect for camping, hiking, snowboarding, and all of your other favorite outdoor activities. Featuring GPS location, 3-axis compass, and barometric altimeter, you’ll be able to navigate any trail or path. This watch also includes a heart rate and activity monitor so you can track your fitness while in the wild. Not quite what you had in mind? Check out this list of the best smartwatches for men to find one that’s more to your liking.

Buy Now

More Smart Watch Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great smartwatch and Fitbit deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Fitbit Versa 2, Stone/Mist Grey

$179 $200
Ready to get fit? The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep, and workouts, with a streamlined interface and built-in Amazon Alexa. You can set it up to send you personalized fitness reminders, too. more
Buy at Walmart
REFURBISHED

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm, Renewed)

$301 $429
The larger 44mm variant of the Apple Watch Series 5 boasts GPS, an aluminum case, and a silicone sport band. With heart-rate monitoring and personalized coaching, it's the ultimate fitness accessory. more
Buy at Amazon

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle (GPS, 44mm)

$199 $295
For a sleek and stylish smartwatch that comes with all the functionality and none of the bulk, the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle is the perfect option for the stylish intellectual with a passion for fashion. more
Buy at Amazon

Amazfit T-Rex Pro Fitness Tracking Smartwatch

$170 $180
Amazfit's T-Rex Pro is one of the most affordable feature-rich smartwatches, sporting incredible capabilities including GPS, a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor, and 100+ sports tracking modes. more
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 935 Running GPS Unit (Black)

$290 $500
The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a great GPS multisport smartwatch with a perfect 5-star rating in our review. It provides advanced dynamics for running, cycling and swimming, and more. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm)

$405 $429
Even with the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 6, the Series 5 is a solid purchase. Pick it up for less and enjoy features like heart-rate monitoring and workout tracking. more
Buy at Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

The Best Cheap Golf Club Deals For October 2021

Golf clubs in a bag.

Best Cheap Garmin Watch Deals for October 2021

Garmin Vivoactive Watch

Why You Need to Buy the Apple Watch Series 6 Today

Apple Watch Series 6 on wrist with ECG displayed.

Forget the Apple Watch Series 7: These Other Models Are ON SALE Today

Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS

All 21 Six Flags Parks in the U.S., Ranked

Six Flags Magic Mountain California

10 Best Shows To Watch on Peacock Right Now

Steve Carell in The Office.

A Violent New Day Dawns in the Western Shoot ‘Em Up, ‘The Harder They Fall’

Regina King as Trudy Smith, Idris Elba as Rufus Buck, Lakeith Stanfield as Cherokee Bill in 'The Harder They Fall.'

The 20 Best Beers That Everyone Should Drink in 2021

Hand grabbing a bottle from a selection of beers.

Travel Essentials Checklist: What to Bring on Any Trip

travel essentials checklist what to bring on any trip

How To Wear Men’s Boots: Styles and Outfits for 2021

Man tying his one of his boots.

2021 Genesis G80 Review: Ready To Be Recognized

2021 Genesis G80

7 Signs You Need To Ditch Your Old Mattress and Start Mattress Shopping

An old mattress hung over a wall.

Best Cheap Mattress Sales and Deals for October 2021

Layla Hybrid Mattress