If you’re in the market for a sporty new watch, you’re in luck. Right now, there are major markdowns on popular Garmin watches going on at Amazon. You can get the Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch for just $100, marked down $70 from its regular price of $170. Or you can choose the Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Watch for just $180, marked down $120 from its regular price of $300. Whether you’re into fitness or the great outdoors, don’t hesitate to take advantage of these Garmin watch deals going on today.

Garmin Forerunner 35 Easy-to-Use GPS Running Watch — $100, was $170

Looking for a sporty watch to wear to the gym, on a run, or while playing sports? Check out the Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch, on sale now for just $100, marked down $70 from its regular price of $170. This watch is perfect for those who like to get out and go. The GPS tracking feature lets you track how far and how fast you run, even when under tree cover. Heart rate monitoring features help you track your heart rate throughout the day, and the step tracker helps you keep track of your fitness and workouts while helping you meet your wellness goals. Use the free fitness community app included to analyze your health information to create better workout plans and manage your fitness goals. Not quite what you’re looking for? There are tons of different smartwatches on the market to choose from. Check out these Apple Watch deals to see more.

Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Watch with GPS — $180, was $300

If you’re looking for a watch you can wear in the great outdoors, then check out this Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Watch with GPS, on sale now at Amazon for just $180. That’s a savings of $120 off the regularly marked price of $300, plus Prime members get free delivery and returns. This watch is perfect for camping, hiking, snowboarding, and all of your other favorite outdoor activities. Featuring GPS location, 3-axis compass, and barometric altimeter, you’ll be able to navigate any trail or path. This watch also includes a heart rate and activity monitor so you can track your fitness while in the wild. Not quite what you had in mind? Check out this list of the best smartwatches for men to find one that’s more to your liking.

