Flag & Anthem outfits country legend with Desert Son

Dierks Bentley still wears his collection on stage six years later

By
Dierks Bentley in Flag & Anthem
Flag & Anthem

There is a deep connection between country music lovers and other staples, like a good flannel, hats, tees, and the flag and national anthem. So when a country music star teams up with Flag & Anthem, it gets noticed. But most of the time, these collaborations are one-offs that fade out in a few months or a season. But the Flag & Anthem Desert Son collection with Dierks Bentley is still going strong six years later.

“Dierks’ lifestyle perfectly embodies our brand,” said Flag & Anthem co-founder Brad Gartman. “There is a strong synergy between his fans and our customers. We see Dierks and Desert Son as a natural integration with Flag & Anthem and look forward to a long partnership.” And a long partnership is what they got.

Perfect for the stage

Dierks Bentley in Flag & Anthem tee
Flag & Anthem

Over half a decade later, the singer is still seen wearing the clothes from the collection on stage when he hit the road on tour this summer. From flannels and tees to hats and a jacket (and a few pieces to team with Folds of Honor for good measure), this collection is the perfect companion for Bentley on the road.

“This has been such a fun thing to create and develop. I love clothes that are perfectly worn-in like you’ve had them a lifetime, but can also take the wear and tear that comes from an active lifestyle,” explained Bentley when he designed the collection with the brand in 2018. “I’ve learned over the last few months that there’s a real art to getting that just right. The Flag & Anthem guys have been doing it at the highest level and have helped me put together a collection that I think is totally authentic to me and one that hopefully people all over the country will dig too.”

Flag & Anthem Desert Son

