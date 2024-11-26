Stay home and still look great

There are few things better than wearing a phenomenal suit. It may sound shallow, but the truth is you get treated differently when you are rocking the Barney Stinson Special. There are a lot of options when searching for the right suit; you can get a nested suit, a ready-to-wear suit separate, made-to-measure, custom, bespoke, or borrowing from your brother. While made-to-measure vs. bespoke are the two choices you should absolutely be shooting for at all times, even those options leave dozens of avenues. However, nearly all of them have the same weak points. They all require you to do the one thing that many of us struggle to find the motivation for: shopping. However, the DCLA team has implemented a new process that takes the shopping out of the deal, or at least the driving to the store part. The DCLA made-to-measure program will come to your home.

Taking the complications out of the process

Deepak Chhatwal, the founder of DCLA, went on a global tour to search for the perfect ingredients to make the world’s best suit. He visited bustling metropolises like London’s Savile Row, Philly, and New York City and also dove deep into the textiles in areas like Milan and Como. This trip resulted in a process of taking three dozen precise measurements (they even make your left sleeve cuff wider on your shirt to accommodate your watch). It is a highly personalized process that gets you as close as the industry will ever get to a true bespoke suit again. Oh, and of course, it is all done from the comfort of your own home.

For anyone who hasn’t gone through this process before, it is helpful to be around your wardrobe so you and the professional can see what you have and come up with the best way to deepen your wardrobe.

DCLA Tailor Made