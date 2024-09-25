Corum's Golden Bridge Serpent watch: What to know

As a brand popular for its stunning watch designs, Corum has put a lot of effort into new watch models. The most recent timepiece, Golden Bridge Serpent, uses sapphire crystals and a tonneau-shaped casing to pay homage to the brand’s evolution and innovation spirit.

The Golden Bridge story dates back to 1970 and centers around a watch enthusiast who took his broken watch to Vincent Calabrese and asked him to repair it.

Since Vincent was asked to repair the watch’s broken casing and leave the movement mechanism, he was infuriated and vowed to create a timepiece with the most stylish watch movement. As a result, he took Rolex and Patek Philippe design courses and developed a prototype after a few years. In 1977, the Golden Bridge made its debut at the International Inventors’ Fair in Geneva, and it was picked up by Corum.

Inspired by the 1977 Corum Golden Bridge model, the latest Corum timepiece has an 18-carat gold jungle serpent that smoothly intertwines with the bridge movement to give the watch a stylish look. The serpent also comes with hand-painted leaves and vines for a jungle-like allure. While the serpent adds some sophistication to the overall design, this watch’s beauty is also highlighted by the painting and micro-sculpture.

It also features a brown leather alligator strap that is complemented by a clasp with gold hues.

Constructed with over 190 elements, the Corum Golden Bridge Serpent has a movement mechanism that’s quite popular due to the 40-hour reserve.

In terms of price, the Corum Golden Bridge retails at $280,0000.