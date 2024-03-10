Canada Goose sale: Get up to 15% off parkas and other jackets

This year is the perfect time to treat yourself to a winter parka from Canada Goose. Right now at Gilt, you can receive great discounts on some of the brand’s most popular jacket styles including the Expedition, the Macmillan and the Langford. All three of these styles made our list of the seven best Canada Goose jackets for men in 2024.

Every jacket that is available during this sale will last you a lifetime with their versatile and reliable materials that you can wear all winter long. There are 27 styles available during this sale where you can get up to 15% off. Click the button below to start browsing and discover a new parka to add to your closet.

What you should buy during the Canada Goose sale

The Macmillan Parka is one of the brand’s most popular designs for men due to its puffer style, hood and down material. You can buy this exact coat in a few different color options during the sale. Shop this style in black for $940, in dark gray for $950 and in dark blue for $950. The Langford Parka is also available in a different colors such as royal blue for $1,200, dark blue for $1,100, olive green for $1,400, dark gray for $1,100 and navy blue without fur on the hood for $1,400. All of these jackets are great to pair with the best jeans for men for a stylish and casual look.

Another popular style is the Expedition which is available in black and is on sale for $1,300. Other styles you can shop include the Chateau Parka for $1,090, the Skreslet Parka for $900, the Garibaldi Parka for $765, the Sherridon Down Parka for $890, the Carson Down Parka for $1,400 and the Edgewood Black Label Parka for $900. Check out our definitive list of the best men’s wool sweaters this season to wear underneath for an added layer of warmth.

If you’ve been eyeing a Canada Goose jacket, this is the best chance to buy one at a discounted price. With up to 15% off some of the brand’s most coveted styles, this is a deal you can’t pass up. Be sure to shop these parkas as soon as possible.

