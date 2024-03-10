 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Canada Goose sale: Get up to 15% off parkas and other jackets

Victoria Garcia
By
A man wearing a Canada Goose parka jacket.
.

This year is the perfect time to treat yourself to a winter parka from Canada Goose. Right now at Gilt, you can receive great discounts on some of the brand’s most popular jacket styles including the Expedition, the Macmillan and the Langford. All three of these styles made our list of the seven best Canada Goose jackets for men in 2024.

Every jacket that is available during this sale will last you a lifetime with their versatile and reliable materials that you can wear all winter long. There are 27 styles available during this sale where you can get up to 15% off. Click the button below to start browsing and discover a new parka to add to your closet.

Recommended Videos

What you should buy during the Canada Goose sale

The Macmillan Parka is one of the brand’s most popular designs for men due to its puffer style, hood and down material. You can buy this exact coat in a few different color options during the sale. Shop this style in black for $940, in dark gray for $950 and in dark blue for $950. The Langford Parka is also available in a different colors such as royal blue for $1,200, dark blue for $1,100, olive green for $1,400, dark gray for $1,100 and navy blue without fur on the hood for $1,400. All of these jackets are great to pair with the best jeans for men for a stylish and casual look.

Related

Another popular style is the Expedition which is available in black and is on sale for $1,300. Other styles you can shop include the Chateau Parka for $1,090, the Skreslet Parka for $900, the Garibaldi Parka for $765, the Sherridon Down Parka for $890, the Carson Down Parka for $1,400 and the Edgewood Black Label Parka for $900. Check out our definitive list of the best men’s wool sweaters this season to wear underneath for an added layer of warmth.

If you’ve been eyeing a Canada Goose jacket, this is the best chance to buy one at a discounted price. With up to 15% off some of the brand’s most coveted styles, this is a deal you can’t pass up. Be sure to shop these parkas as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
Moncler sale: Up to 72% off jackets, t-shirts, and more
Moncler

You don't have to be a ski enthusiast to know how iconic and versatile Moncler clothing can be. Made for both on and off the slopes, all of this brand's accessories and apparel are stylish and functional at the same time. Right now, you can grab a ton of Moncler items on sale at Jomashop.

You can save up to 72% off everything from sunglasses, cologne and sneakers to jackets, joggers, hoodies and shirts. Whatever is on your list of must-need items, you'll find one or two during this sale. Click the button below to start browsing.

Read more
Tudor watches, including the Black Bay, are up to 54% off
A man wearing a Tudor Black Bay GMT watch.

If you've been looking for a luxury watch, you've probably heard of great Swiss watch brands like Tudor. Now, is your chance to own one at an affordable price. We've found hundreds of their watches on sale at Jomashop today, including quite a few from the quite famous Black Bay line. As odd as it may seem in early March, the sale is being referred to as the "Big Winter Sale". But it is still technically an in-season name, with winter ending March 19th.

In any event, we're finding great deals in the sale, which ends on Friday. The amount off is typically around 15% off to 20% off, but there's at least one watch in the sale that tops the 50% off line, so great deals can be found if you search high and low. Tap the button below to transport yourself to the sale, or keep reading to get our take on the best deals and most interesting watches in the sale.

Read more
Ray-Ban sale: Up to 55% off over 600 pairs of sunglasses
Ray ban reloaded clubmaster

Before you know it, summer will be here and you'll be spending a lot more time outdoors. One accessory that is an absolute must-have for the warmer weather are sunglasses. If you want to find the perfect pair for the upcoming summer months, we have a sale just for you.

Right now at Jomashop, you can get up to 55% off over 600 pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. Shop classic styles such as the aviator, wayfarer or clubmaster in an array of colors and tints. You'll also find a bunch of other versatile styles available at a discounted price. Don't wait, shop these sunglasses now before time run outs. Click the button below to start your browsing journey.

Read more