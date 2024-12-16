 Skip to main content
Bulova, Complecto roll out limited edition Super Seville watches with new stone dials

This new collection from Bulova and Complecto runs deep

By
Stone Dial Collection
Stone Dial Collection Bulova / Bulova

To honor cultural identity and community-based efforts, Bulova and Complecto joined forces and unveiled limited edition variants of the Super Seville that foster a sense of community and inclusion. Over the past few years, Complecto has focused on inclusion with multiple activities and projects that dive deeper into heritage and culture.

While this new partnership was established in 2023, the two brands are working toward a common goal due to their shared values. At the surface level, the collaboration might seem like it’s all about a stylish timepiece, but it runs deeper than this and tells an authentic story. Think of this new collaboration as a symbol of a deep bond, strengthened by affirmative values, which steers toward growth.

“This launch marks a significant moment for both Bulova and Complecto, two brands rooted in authenticity, inclusivity, and a shared commitment to meaningful design. Under the leadership of Jason, Complecto has brought a fresh and dynamic perspective to the world of watchmaking, blending artistry with cultural relevance,” said Jeffrey Cohen, President of Citizen Watch America.

Since Bulova’s roots are in New York City in area code 718, Bulova plans to roll out 718 watches to honor its first headquarters. While this new timepiece has the same design, it is available in three different options with unique stone dials.

Snowflake
Snowflake Obsidian dial Bulova / Bulova

The first option is manufactured from snowflake obsidian, a naturally occurring stone characterized by black hues and white flakes—one of the reasons why it’s called ‘snow.’ The piece with a snowflake obsidian dial is also fitted with a rose gold bracelet that accentuates the dial.

Tiger's Eye
Tiger’s Eye dial Bulova / Bulova

This collection also comes with a timepiece with a tiger’s eye dial. It has the same color accents as the snowflake obsidian, but it’s fitted with a shiny gold bracelet that’s quite hard to miss.

Turquoise
Turquoise dial Bulova / Bulova

Due to its conspicuous blue appearance, the watch with a turquoise dial stands out from the rest. Unlike other watches in this collection, it features a silver bracelet.

The snowflake obsidian variant costs $1,195, the piece with a turquoise dial retails at $1,095, while the one with a tiger’s eye dial costs $1,295.

Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
