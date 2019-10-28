Though October is known for many things (fall foliage! Halloween!), perhaps one of the most important is that it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Officially started in 1985, the month sees organizations, brands, and nonprofits coming together to raise awareness about the disease, as well as funds to power the research to stop it.

In the spirit of this vital work, we thought it’d be fun to round-up some clothes you can wear to celebrate the month. Some of these picks are tied to charitable causes and others are just wonderfully pink, so peruse ‘em all and see which ones speak to you most!

Bonobos

Bonobos has a vast collection of fun pink menswear, from sleek salmon pants to button-down dress shirts, pocket squares, ties, and everything in between. However, our favorite rose-colored accessory has got to be this Brushed Fleece Crew Neck. Not only is it supremely comfortable, but it’s got this cool ombre effect that highlights an array of gorgeous pink shades.

Ralph Lauren

Give back in style by shopping Ralph Lauren’s Pink Pony Collection. The line launched in 2000 and sees 25% of all profits donated to the brand’s Pink Pony Fund, which supports Breast Cancer-related research and charities. There’s a lot to choose from in the collection, but you can’t go wrong with a classic pink rugby shirt.

Adidas

If you want to bring a little awareness to your workout, why not grab some pink clothes from Adidas? The brand has a bevy of fantastic options to choose from, ranging from gym shorts all the way to watches. But if you’re trying to make a statement, we suggest going with the original A.R. Trainer Shoes. They’re bold, functional, and definitely pink.

M.Gemi

For something a little more direct, take a peek at these white leather shoes from M.Gemi. The message pretty much says it all (truly, f*ck cancer), but these kicks are especially noteworthy in that 15% of every purchase goes straight to FCancer, an org concerned with early detection and prevention.

Asos

If streetwear is more your speed, Asos has you covered. A quick search on the site reveals a ton of awesome pink duds for both casual and formal occasions. If you’re going to a dressier Breast Cancer Awareness event, this velvet tuxedo blazer may just do the trick. The deep pink velvet combined with the slim fit and white detailing makes this an eye-catching garment guaranteed to turn heads.

Reyn Spooner

Iconic Hawaiian heritage brand Reyn Spooner has launched a “Think Pink” campaign this year, which sees profits from purchases of its Hibiscus Fronds Classic Shirt going straight to the Women’s Center at Kapi’olani Medical Center. So, if you’re looking to do some good with your dollars (and don’t mind a little tropical flair), this could be the accessory for you.

Vineyard Vines

Another great brand giving back this October is Vineyard Vines, whose Bright Pink Collection is raising money for Bright Pink, a non-profit focused on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer. Folks can choose between shirts and ties, but no matter the purchase, 20% of proceeds go back to Bright Pink.

Well, that does it for this round-up! For more information on cancer awareness, check out our Movember coverage, which highlights the work being done to combat prostate and testicular cancer.

