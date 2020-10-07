The Best THC-Infused Drinks To Try Now

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Let’s start with a story about my mom, a woman who lives in one of the first states to legalize cannabis. Since that fateful day, she’s talked a big game about trying it—medicinally, she will hasten to add, in a loud voice, in case the neighbors are listening. But despite the proliferation of dispensaries in her community, and the increasingly common sight of local youths puffing on vape pens as they skateboard past her beachfront patio, my dear mother has yet to make good on her word.

I get it. She can’t help associating marijuana with soggy blunts half-full of grass clippings, with furtive exhales out the window of the girls’ bathroom, with fearful imprecations by her Southern Baptist pastor. For her, cannabis still means risking eternal damnation while hacking up a lung on smoldery schwag grown in someone’s brother’s backyard ditch.

For my mom, and anyone who prefers not to get their lungs dirty, there are drinkables, i.e., THC-infused beverages. Unlike pot brownies and other edibles, these cannabis-infused treats offer a uniquely precise dosing measure that lies lightly on your palate and takes it easy on your digestion. (Something you can’t say about, say, cannabis-dosed cheese puffs.) Low in sugar and even lower in calories, these THC beverages will get you positive while still leaving you plenty of opportunity for post-indulgence munchies.

It’s worth noting that, as with edibles, the serving sizes on these beverages should be carefully observed for safe enjoyment. As a result, most of these beverages are only available through a licensed dispensary. If you’re lucky enough to live near one that carries these tasty THC drinkables, join us in raising a glass to the healing wonders of plant medicine.

Legal Beverages

The undisputed ruler of the cannabis beverage market, Legal Sparkling Tonics feature an array of delicious fizzy flavors thoughtfully infused with a perfect pairing of cannabis. From Espresso Mocha Sativa, a sparkling cold brew spiked with sativa, to Rainier Cherry, a festival-ready blend of Washington cherries and indica-sativa hybrid, these refreshing 12-ounce bottles are the ideal way to turn on and tune in.

Giant

Step away from the 5-Hour Energy drink and reach instead for these 2-ounce herbal energy shots infused with nature’s own medicine. Each of the four flavors supports whatever quest your day might hold, from Waking Giant’s combination of cannabis sativa with guarana and gingko biloba, to Jolly Giant’s pairing of maca root and gotu kola with an even proportion of THC and CBD, to Gentle Giant’s sleepy mix of chamomile, ashwaganda and indica. It’s plant medicine for the modern age.

Wunder

With its pastel palette and its delicate sparkle, this brunch-friendly drinkable hides a highly technical combination of THC, CBD, and Delta-8 cannabinoids.

House of Saka

You can taste the influence of a mythical civilization in these “Vinfusions.” Napa Valley-grown grapes are combined with craft cannabis harvested at peak bloom, creating a delectable alcohol-free drinkable tailor-made for leisurely luxury.

Lagunitas Hi-Fi Hops

Take America’s favorite IPA, nix the alcohol, and get it high AF on some local bud … and what have you got? The perfect soundtrack to a sun-drenched weekend on the coast of anywhere. With zero carbs or calories, and a range of THC doses from less than 2mg to a heady 10mg per bottle, you may never go back to beer again.

The Good Stuff Tonics THC Kombucha

This fizzy probiotic tea, already good for your gut, only gets better with the addition of 100mg of THC. With flavors like Ginger Apple, Moroccan Rose, and Strawberry Hibiscus, each tasty bottle includes a “cough syrup-style” cap to aid in precise doses.

Artet Aperitif

The role of aperitif is to whet your appetite for a gourmet meal. Artet takes its job the next logical step by subbing out the alcohol for cannabis. Each 50ml shot contains 2.5mg of THC, giving you a welcome case of the munchies but also pairing beautifully with the light, dry botanical flavors showcased by classic aperitifs like vermouth or pastis.

Catapult Coffee Pods

Learn a whole new meaning of the phrase “wake and bake,” Catapult Coffee Pods are perfect for mellowing out your morning caffeine jitters. Designed to work with any Keurig machine, each pod pairs single-origin coffee roasted by Vancouver’s Paper Tiger with 10mg of THC.

Keef Cola

The nostalgic taste, the sparkly fizz, the loose-limbed energy, the endless giggles. Keef Cola is like childhood in a can. Offering both recreational (10mg) and medicinal (50-100mg) doses of THC in classic soda pop flavors like Root Beer, Grape and Orange Cream, it’s no wonder this drinkable won the High Times Cannabis Cup.

Oh Hi

This award-winning THC sparkling water takes the whole “hard seltzer” trend to a higher plane. You’ll love the sophisticated flavor combos (ginger basil limeade, anyone?) as much as you love the gentle uplift from each can’s 10mg dose of THC.

