Stitch Fix got in early on the menswear subscription box game. They set the standard for an industry that has grown significantly over the past few years by providing a streamlined and convenient way to discover your personal style or, if you already know what you’re looking for, to keep your wardrobe up-to-date. Within fashion and grooming alone, there are subscription boxes geared toward every niche and need imaginable. So many in fact, that it can be a challenge to sift through them all to find exactly what you’re looking for.

That’s why we did the sifting for you and narrowed it down to the best options in each category. They all offer a flexible range of pricing and as much commitment as you’re comfortable with. You can find any combination of services and packages to fit your budget and needs. Whether you’re looking to rebuild your entire wardrobe, explore self-care products, or just need new made-to-measure dress shirts on a regular basis, this list has you covered.

The Best All-Purpose Box: Trunk Club

Unlike most other subscription services that are startups, Trunk Club comes from the respectable heritage of Nordstrom. They’ve been a marquee name in fashion retail for over a century, putting unparalleled product assortment and expert personal styling at your disposal. Trunk Club is less of a subscription and more of a purchase-at-will service. Every box comes with a $25 stylist fee which covers the assistance provided by a real-life Nordstroms Personal Stylist. After filling out a style quiz and setting your price range, your stylist will help you assemble as many items as you want. You get all the benefits of a one-on-one Nordstrom styling appointment from the comfort of your own home any time you want.

$25 stylist fee + pay per item

Best Box for Finding New Brands: Bespoke Post

The goal of Bespoke Post is to introduce exciting new brands and products to discerning consumers. There is an assured level of quality behind every product they offer because they’ve tested everything out. When you sign up, you take a quiz to figure out your preferences and the Bespoke Post team takes it from there. Every box is themed by specific interests and activities and given a catchy name. You can preview your box each month and skip any month you’re not interested in. You can return the entire box within 30 days, but you cannot return specific items. Think of it as a monthly shipment from your most interesting friend who is always introducing you to cool new stuff.

$49 per month with occasional premium upgrade options

Best Box to Believe the Hype: Threadbeast

Threadbeast is the best subscription service for getting into streetwear and hype culture. Do you like the look of that particular fashion subset but you don’t have time to follow all the blogs and influencers dedicated to that life? Threadbeast will keep your closet fresh with a monthly drop of hype-worthy apparel. They offer three box tiers based on your needs that feature a very respectable assortment of brands.

New members fill out a style profile that can be updated at any time. Using that profile, Threadbeast’s stylists will assemble a unique box just for you every month. You can exchange items for size or swap something you don’t like for a similarly priced item, but they do not accept returns. This is the best shortcut for keeping your wardrobe on trend without browsing through endless fashion newsletters and blogs.

Three tiers at $150/95/60 per month for one box per month

Best Box to Follow the Experts: GQ Best Stuff Box

The Best Stuff Box is assembled by the editors at GQ Recommends, their fashion commerce department. All the products are vetted by the experts at GQ and have been featured in the magazine. This service is much more straightforward than the others on this list. There is no profile or fashion quiz, you just sign up and trust one of the most respected names in gentlemen’s journalism to send you cool stuff. What you will receive is pretty open-ended as well. The boxes can contain clothing, accessories, self-care products, or decorative items. Boxes are themed by each season, so the Winter 2022 box currently features a backpack, GQ branded notebook, and six products to help protect your skin and hair from the harsh winter weather. If you trust the editors at GQ, and you should, then this is a great subscription box to go with.

$50 quarterly or $190 yearly for all four

Join GQ Best Stuff Box

Best Box to Keep Your Accessories Fresh: Sprezzabox

Sprezzatura is an Italian word that means “studied carelessness, especially as a characteristic quality of style, art, or literature.” Accessories are quintessential to sprezzatura, specifically wearing extremely stylish accessories in an extremely relaxed manner. Sprezzabox is dedicated to providing subscribers with the most stylish accessories out there. They offer several boxes a month filled with lifestyle and grooming accessories. Every month you pick the one you want and they ship it to you. Each box features a set of matching accessories that you can wear together to top off an outfit or mix and match with accessories you already own. This is the perfect subscription box if you’re happy with your wardrobe but want to keep it fresh with new accent pieces.

$28 per month, discounted with longer subscription plans

Best Box to Discover Self Care Products: Birchbox

Everyone’s body is unique. Your skin, hair, and dietary needs will never fit any pre-determined package of goods. The brilliance of Birchbox is that they send you boxes filled with samples to try out new products. The only way to know if a product works for you is to try it, but purchasing self-care products to test out can get extremely expensive. Birchbox costs $15 a month, which is less than you might spend on one tube of skincare product that just doesn’t work for you. It is also the perfect way to ease into a self-care product routine for those who have never explored one before. Finding the right combination of grooming products for your body will provide a refreshed feeling you never knew you were missing.

$15 per month for a box of samples

Best Box to Keep Your Shirt Game Strong: Shirt Cycle

Anyone who wears collared dress shirts on a regular basis, by choice or not, knows how expensive it can get. That expense increases exponentially if you wear made-to-measure shirts. Shirt Style alleviates that cost with the savings built into subscription box services. After you sign up, verify your fit, and pick your fabric preferences, they will send you three made-to-measure dress shirts every other month for $250. You can skip any shipment if you feel you don’t need any shirts at that time. You can swap a shirt you’ve received if you don’t like it, and you can update your preference profile at any time. Finding a dress shirt that fits just right is incredibly satisfying, and Shirt Cycle allows you to find that satisfaction in an infinite supply of shirts for an exceptional price.

$250 for three shirts every two months

Join Shirt Cycle

Best Box for the Socks and Underwear: Get Basic

If anything in our wardrobes trends to get used past its shelf life it is men’s underwear and socks. We don’t often think about these fundamentals that get covered up every time we wear them. With Get Basic, you can continue to not think about your socks and underwear while still keeping your supply fresh. All you have to do is tell them your shirt and underwear size, and they will send you a box each month with one solid-colored undershirt, one pair of boxer briefs, and one pair of socks. The colors and patterns change based on seasonal themes, but you cannot choose them or exchange them for anything other than size. Get Basics is essentially a subscription box that allows you to never have to think about refreshing your socks and underwear again.

$25 per month or $20 per month with a yearly subscription

