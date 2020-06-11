The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Just because we’re all cooped up at home, doesn’t mean you can’t sport something formal for those special occasions that are increasingly happening virtually in our new reality. Case in point? Bow ties, which are a great way to elevate your look to the next level, whether you’re dressing for a remote wedding celebration, a zoom meeting, or a date night at home. If you’re wearing a traditional suit, or looking to add some character to your shirt, a bow tie is the perfect accessory to help add your style to your ensemble.

While the necktie is often associated with formality, you don’t have to take it so seriously. Mix it up. Choose ties that are casual and fun, along with the subdued classics. Ultimately, wearing them with confidence is the way to pull off the look.

After all, bow ties are a sartorial staple of fictional characters like James Bond, along with equally larger-than-life celebrities like Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z, proving that bow ties are here to stay. For a more polished look, opt for self-tie bow ties instead of clip-ons.

To help add some flair to your formal attire, here’s a round-up of our favorite bow ties for almost any occasion.

Best Bow Ties for Formal Occasions

Tom Ford Saint Large Evening Bow Tie

You can never go wrong with a black bow tie. This satin iteration makes your tuxedo look even more sophisticated, if that was possible.

The Tie Bar Joanna Coles Navy Bow Tie

A cheeky kiss imprint that your partner won’t be upset about, this is an excellent date night option.

Best Bow Tie for Virtual Weddings

R. Hanauer Khaki Barrington Stripes Bow Tie

The perfect pattern for all your summer suiting needs, this bow tie is an excellent add-on to any special summer occasion.

Giorgio Armani Pre-Tied Velvet and Silk-Blend Satin Bow Tie

While we mentioned to opt for self-tie bow ties in most cases, we have to make an exception for this velvet pre-tied option from Giorgio Armani. The height of elegance.

Best Bow Ties for A Summer Getaway

Brooks Brothers Floral with Dots Bow Tie

With vibrant colors and bold prints, this bow tie is perfect for any formal occasion during your summer travels.

Brackish and Bell Carew Feather Bow Tie

A great accessory that will make you feel like you’re on a luxurious Caribbean vacation.

The Best Bow Ties for Chambray Shirts

Asos Twisted Tailor Knitted Bow Tie

Chambray shirts add a dash of casual glamour to your suit or tuxedo, and this knit bow tie will still be appropriate as formal dress attire while helping you stand out from the crowd.

Title of Work Flapper Beaded Bow Tie

A 1920s-inspired tie that will literally dazzle your 21st-century fit.

The Best Bow Ties for Virtual Work Calls

Veilleux Grid Silk Bow Tie

Dressing up for a virtual conference can be tricky. Opt for this vivid bow tie that’s sure to be a conversation starter.

Ties Red and Navy Stripe Self-Tie Bow Tie

This collegiate style bow tie is formal enough for any post-grad job, and the striped print can be dressed up, or dress down your outfit.

