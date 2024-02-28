 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Stylish and warn: Barbour jackets are up to 58% off today

Victoria Garcia
By
Image used with permission by copyright holder

If there is one brand of jackets that will forever be in style, it is Barbour. These popular outerwear pieces are worn by men everywhere due to their durability, classic look and ability to keep you warm. Luckily for you, Bloomingdales is having a huge sale on Barbour jackets where you can score up to 58% off.

Shop the timeless and iconic Barbour quilted jacket as well as vests, sweaters, button-down shirts and more. There are 19 different items on sale that will all be great additions to your closet. Click the button below to start shopping before time runs out. If you need more convincing, here is why your wardrobe needs a waxed canvas jacket.

Recommended Videos

What you should buy during the Barbour sale

Of course, a Barbour coat made our list of the best men’s quilted jackets stitched for every occasion. During this sale, you can shop the Powell Polarquilt Jacket for $210, the Easton Liddlesdale Quilted Corduroy Trimmed Full Zip Jacket for $231 and the Chelsea Quilted Puffer Jacket for $128. If you still want the Barbour label, but not the quilted design, you’ll find other jacket options such as the Winter City Hooded Waterproof Parka for $375 or the Chelsea Mac Hooded Waterproof Jacket for $225. Those who prefer vests can browse the Lindale Gilet for $150 or the Crewswell Quilted Vest for $133.

Related

You can keep it classy with a bunch of polo shirt options. Shop the Elsdon Cotton Jersey Pocket Polo Shirt for $70, the Bassington Cotton Knit Long Sleeve Polo Shirt for $84, the Barwick Cotton Pique Pocket Polo Shirt for $70 and the Cramlington Pique Textured Stripe Long Sleeve Polo Shirt for $88 that are all great for layering under the above Barbour jackets. You will also find the Atley Cotton Crewneck Sweater for $105, the Bannock Brushed Cotton Tailored Fit Button Down Shirt for $84 and the Rasay Cotton Oxford Tailored Fit Button Down Shirt for $77 that can all be mixed and matched with items already in your wardrobe.

Head over to Bloomingdales to start your mini shopping spree on select Barbour styles. You can get up to 58% off a few must-have items that you will continue to wear on repeat.

Editors' Recommendations

Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
Frank and Oak discounts jackets, shirts, and fleeces — from $15
frank and oak deals february 2024 delivery promotional image

Looking for stylish clothing that is also eco-friendly? Look no further than Frank and Oak. All of the brand's products are made from recycled and organic materials, so you know that each purchase is helping the environment. Right now, you can grab big discounts on apparel and outerwear from the brand.

This sale includes items such as jeans, shirts, jackets, sweaters, t-shirts and more. Anything you purchase from the sale will help you build your capsule wardrobe with classic and long-lasting designs. Click the button below to start shopping.

Read more
Tag Heuer watches (including the Monaco) are up to 30% off today
Tag Heuer Carrera

Although President's Day weekend is over, that doesn't mean there aren't still great sales to shop. For those who have an eye for Tag Heuer watches, we have some great news for you. Right now, Jomashop is offering up to 30% off select Tag Heuer watch styles, including the popular Monaco style.

You'll find a wide array of watches available in various price points that will all be perfect additions to your watch collection. Here are the four hottest watch trends we are expecting in 2024, and we think a few of these Tag Heuer styles fit the bill. Click the button below to start shopping before the sale ends.

Read more
Canada Goose parkas are up to $260 off this weekend
A man wearing a Canada Goose parka jacket.

For those who are constantly in wintery and cold weather, a warm and resilient jacket is an absolute must-have. If you have been on the fence about investing in a jacket for the winter months, now is the perfect time. Gilt is having a major Canada Goose sale where you can score up to $260 discounts on the brand's popular outerwear -- including many of the best Canada Goose jackets for men.

Get ready to tackle the cold weather will all of these outerwear choices from Canada Goose. For outdoor adventurers, shop the Carson Down Heritage Parka for $1,400, the Langford Parka for $1,350, the Expedition Parka for $1,300, the Chateau Down Parka for $1,270 and the Snow Mantra Parka for $1,200. Pair all of these parkas with the best turtlenecks for men and you've got a classy and stylish outfit. For those who prefer puffer coats, you can browse the Armstrong Jacket for $760, the Crofton Hoody for $800, the Hybridge Coat for $840, the Summit Down Jacket for $690 and the Down Jacket for $790.

Read more