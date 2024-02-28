Stylish and warn: Barbour jackets are up to 58% off today

If there is one brand of jackets that will forever be in style, it is Barbour. These popular outerwear pieces are worn by men everywhere due to their durability, classic look and ability to keep you warm. Luckily for you, Bloomingdales is having a huge sale on Barbour jackets where you can score up to 58% off.

Shop the timeless and iconic Barbour quilted jacket as well as vests, sweaters, button-down shirts and more. There are 19 different items on sale that will all be great additions to your closet. Click the button below to start shopping before time runs out. If you need more convincing, here is why your wardrobe needs a waxed canvas jacket.

Recommended Videos

What you should buy during the Barbour sale

Of course, a Barbour coat made our list of the best men’s quilted jackets stitched for every occasion. During this sale, you can shop the Powell Polarquilt Jacket for $210, the Easton Liddlesdale Quilted Corduroy Trimmed Full Zip Jacket for $231 and the Chelsea Quilted Puffer Jacket for $128. If you still want the Barbour label, but not the quilted design, you’ll find other jacket options such as the Winter City Hooded Waterproof Parka for $375 or the Chelsea Mac Hooded Waterproof Jacket for $225. Those who prefer vests can browse the Lindale Gilet for $150 or the Crewswell Quilted Vest for $133.

You can keep it classy with a bunch of polo shirt options. Shop the Elsdon Cotton Jersey Pocket Polo Shirt for $70, the Bassington Cotton Knit Long Sleeve Polo Shirt for $84, the Barwick Cotton Pique Pocket Polo Shirt for $70 and the Cramlington Pique Textured Stripe Long Sleeve Polo Shirt for $88 that are all great for layering under the above Barbour jackets. You will also find the Atley Cotton Crewneck Sweater for $105, the Bannock Brushed Cotton Tailored Fit Button Down Shirt for $84 and the Rasay Cotton Oxford Tailored Fit Button Down Shirt for $77 that can all be mixed and matched with items already in your wardrobe.

Head over to Bloomingdales to start your mini shopping spree on select Barbour styles. You can get up to 58% off a few must-have items that you will continue to wear on repeat.

Editors' Recommendations