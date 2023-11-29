 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

These Ball watches are tough enough for one of the U.S. Navy’s most elite units

If it's good enough for them, it's good enough for us

Dave McQuilling
By
US Navy diver disarming a torpedo
Ball Watch Company

Ball has produced excellent dive watches, alongside other innovative timepieces, since the late 1800s — but their latest effort has come courtesy of a little extra help from one of the U.S. Navy’s most elite units. The Engineer Hydrocarbon EOD is endorsed by The United States Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit — which has been clearing explosive objects from land and sea since 1942.

Ball watches aren’t the most fragile of things, but this latest effort really goes above and beyond. Ball claims it is the “most robust mechanical watch” it has ever developed. That’s one of the reasons why an elite naval unit is happy to say Ball’s latest watch is tough enough for them.

Recommended Videos

The 42mm case is made of titanium and comes with a black or silver finish, while the watch’s face is also black. Luminous gas tubes provide luminosity when things get dark, above or below the waterline, and underneath it all lies a currently unspecified (but COSC certified) caliber movement.

Related

Ball’s new Navy timepiece also features a highly protected crown, but the security measures don’t end there. A lot of work seems to have gone into making the Engineer Hydrocarbon EOD one of the most well-protected watches on the planet.

Ball engineer hydrocarbon watch
Ball Watch Company

The watches are designed for the world’s toughest environments

The Engineer Hydrocarbon EOD isn’t just a showpiece. Instead, it’s designed to function comfortably in some of the world’s harshest environments. In terms of temperature, the watch has been lubricated with special oils and can handle anything from -45 degrees C to 80 C (-49 to 176 F). These are the sorts of temperatures where humans don’t last very long without specialist equipment.

Shock resistance comes in the form of a SpringSEAL patented regulator and SpringLOCK hairspring. The former keeps the watch’s regulator settings safe in case of impact, ensuring you won’t have to reset said regulator if the watch takes a bump. SpringLOCK goes beyond the Swiss certification standards of mechanical movements shock impact standard by an impressive 66%. Ball claims the watch’s movement can withstand a “freefall” from up to 10 meters, or 33 feet. So, theoretically, you could toss it off the average roof without too many problems.

There’s also around 1,000 gauss of anti-magnetism built-in, so it’s unlikely that your timepiece will start running fast if you leave it near one of the many magnetic objects we’re surrounded by for a length of time.

Ball Engineer Hydrocarbon back navy
Ball Watch Company

Ball’s Hydrocarbon is also highly water resistant and can function at a depth of 300 meters (1,000 feet). This is close to the human dive record, and many military submarines are rated to a similar depth. So there are places you can go to break the Ball, but beyond a trip to the Yukon or Arctic Plateau in winter, Death Valley on an unseasonably warm day, or a human-limitation-defying dive — this timepiece is going to function exceptionally well.

Pre-orders have already started for these rugged and durable watches for men, and Ball expects to start shipping the watch out by the end of 2023. You can order your own from the company’s website, with prices starting at $3,349.

Learn more

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
The Apple Watch has a significant bug that’s driving people nuts, and it breaks one major feature
To get weather info, you have to look at your phone
Apple watch black leather

Imagine waking up for your early morning run, looking out the window, and deciding to go for a run, only to get hammered by a downpour you're not expecting. Or dressing for the office in a comfortable polo and chinos only to get caught in a cold front you didn't know about. Leaving your teeth chattering and your day ruined. That is a reality we left behind a long time ago when smartphones developed weather apps to keep us informed. However, if you are an Apple Watch user, you may be feeling transported back to the 1990s as your app has been unusable in one aspect.

According to the company's own system status webpage, the app is experiencing an outage that is causing many users to be unable to access the service. The common results when checking the app are slow updated data, a message that says there is no current updated data, or even an inability to access the data at all. What makes this situation more irritating for some users is the fact that this is a primary app that comes pre-installed on all iPhones and Apple Watches.

Read more
This incredible timepiece is one of our favorite new Citizen watches
The dial has a gorgeous, eye-catching design
Man wearing Citizen watch

Anticipation is a factor of time that many of us experience on a daily basis. Whether we are excited about date night or nervous about a conversation with the boss, anticipation keeps us jittery and continually looking at the time. Lucky for all of us anticipating something, Citizen watches are some of the best at making looking down at your watch in anticipation as enjoyable as it could ever be. They keep the streak going with their new release of the Attesa Hakuto-R. Fittingly enough, Attesa is an Italian word that loosely translates to anticipation.

This isn't a new launch; the Attesa is a collection reaching back to 1987 when its debut featured its new focus on titanium. While the titanium hasn't changed, this Citizen watch has picked up many of the brand's top tech. In 1995, the collection switched from solar power to Citizen's legendary eco-drive. Ten years later, it adopted GPS. This year, the 35th anniversary sees the collection combining its talents once again with HAKUTO-R.

Read more
Alsta brings back one of its iconic watches for men in 3 incredible new colors
Whether you like a pop of red or something more muted, there's a watch here for you.
New Alsta Nautoscaph colors

If you thought your wrist couldn't get any more stylish, think again. Alsta, a respected brand in the world of watches since 1946, is back with a vengeance. It's a sight to behold as they bring back their legendary Nautoscaph timepiece in three stunning new colors. Prepare to be immersed in the world of luxury men's watches as we investigate Alsta's latest products, which combine classic appeal with modern performance.

Before we delve into the stunning new colors, let's take a moment to appreciate the legacy of Alsta. This company has a long history of producing watches for scuba divers, explorers, and adventurers. Their timepieces were worn by brave souls who dared to explore the ocean's depths. Alsta pays homage to its legacy with the Nautoscaph while catering to the modern man's demand for flair and functionality.
3 bold new colors
First up is the All-Red Nautoscaph, an Alsta watch that demands attention. Inspired by vintage Italian sports cars, this signature colorway is a bold statement on your wrist. In a world of monotony, this All-Red beauty is a rare and exciting addition to any watch collection. It's not just a timepiece; it's a conversation starter. And let's be honest, who wouldn't want a watch that matches the intensity of their passion?

Read more