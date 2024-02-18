 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Arc’teryx Presidents Day sale: Winter essentials from just $16

Victoria Garcia
By
Arc'teryx Atom SL Insulated Anorak Jacket
Arc'teryx

Layer up this winter with coats, apparel and cold weather accessories from Arc’teryx. Praised for their high-quality and warm outerwear, this brand is now offering huge discounts on anything you need to battle the winter months. Head over to the REI website to grab anything from socks and belts to jackets, vests and hoodies on sale right now.

All of these sale items are ideal for layering whether you are spending time outdoors near a fire pit or hitting the slopes with your buddies. Click the button below to shop Arc’teryx discounted products before the President’s Day sale is over.

Recommended Videos

What you should buy during the Arc’teryx sale

Whether you are trying to blend into the crowd with black, blue and brown apparel or want to stand out on the mountaintop while skiing or snowboarding in bright colors, Arc’teryx has all of the color options you could hope for. Since they are known for their warm and versatile clothing, let’s start off with the jackets you will find on sale. Shop the Kadin Jacket for $266, the Cerium Down Jacket for $305, the Delta Hyrbid Hoodie for $140 or the Kyanite Hoodie for $161, which all are perfect for any outdoor activity you like to participate in during the winter months. Add one of the six best heated jackets in 2024 to your outfit and you will stay warm no matter what.

Related

Besides jackets, you will also find other apparel and accessories available at a discounted price. You can buy the Beta AR Pants for $350 or the Sabre Bib Pants for $455 as well as footwear options that include the Aerios Aura Mid Hiking Boots for $120 or the Norvan LD 3 GTX Trail-Running Shoes for $150. Let’s not forget about accessories. You can purchase the Fission SV Mittens for $126, the Sabre Gloves for $133 and the Merino Wool 3/4 Crew Socks for $19. If you are shopping for a snow sports trip, here are some tips and tricks for your bulky clothing and how to pack everything properly.

There’s only a few days left to shop this Arc’teryx sale at REI. You can grab comfortable clothing, layers and accessories for as low as $16.

Editors' Recommendations

Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
Wallet sale: Save on Burberry, Gucci, Saint Laurent, and more
Groove Life Wallet in man's hand

You probably don't even realize it, but it is time to replace your current wallet. You can easily upgrade to a sleeker, higher quality and more versatile wallet by shopping the current sale at Gilt. Right now, you can shop designer men's wallets for as low as $30. There are a ton of brands that are included in this sale including Burberry, Gucci, Ted Baker, Ferragamo, John Varvatos and many more.
Whether you are looking for a classic leather wallet or a more discreet card holder, there are a bunch of options to choose from. Plus, you can select your favorite colors from black, navy and brown to more outrageous tones of orange, green and red. Click the button below to find your new everyday wallet and search through our best men's wallet brands to shop now.
 

What you should buy during the Gilt men's wallet sale
All of the Ferragamo fans are going to love this sale. You can find the Gancini Leather Card Case for $320, the Logo Leather Card Holder for $380, the Classic Leather Bifold Wallet for $340 and the Gancini Leather Card Holder for $254. If Burberry is more your style, you can shop the Vintage Check E-Canvas Wallet for $350 or the E-Canvas Bifold Wallet for $300 that all feature the brand's iconic checkered pattern. John Varvatos aficionados can grab a few wallets at a discounted price including the Heritage Leather Card Case for $80, the Heritage Dual Swing Leather Card Case for $100 or the Heritage Leather Bifold Wallet for $90. We even have a list of the best luxury wallet and card holders for men that will help you decide what to purchase.

Read more
Don’t miss these Presidents Day finds from Lululemon, from $9
Lululemon

If there is one brand that's rarely ever discounted, it is Lululemon. That's why we wanted to bring to some steals we've found tucked away on its website, where you can purchase workout clothes and accessories for as low as $9, including the must-have items from the brand's athletic, athleisure and fashion styles.

Pick from running shorts and joggers to sweaters and button-down shirts. Whether you are a serious athlete looking to upgrade your fitness gear or love the Lululemon brand and want to incorporate more of their everyday clothes into your wardrobe, this opportunity is perfect for you. Click the button below to start browsing these discounted items before the weekend is over.

Read more
Gucci sale: Save on 115 pairs of sneakers and shoes today
A man wearing the Ace tennis sneakers.

Calling all Gucci fans. We have a sale that you are not going to want to miss. You can now grab select styles of the brand's coveted footwear at discounted prices on Gilt. You will find 115 different styles on sale that include sandals, sneakers, slides, boots, oxfords and loafers. All of these high-end shoes will add a stylish and luxurious accessory to your wardrobe.

No matter what your style is, you will find a Gucci shoe during this sale that you will immediately fall in love with. Not sure where to start? Click the button below to start browsing the discounted footwear available and keep reading to shop our top selections.

Read more