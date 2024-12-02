Ever wanted to wear an emoji? Now’s your chance to wear the sneaker emoji

Although emojis have become a constant in our lives and a vital part of the conversation, it seems as if only a few manage to look like real-life inspirations. Thankfully, for those who have always been intrigued by the vast emoji encyclopedia, the time has come to finally hold one in your hands (or rather wear it on your feet). Designer Josewong has not only created a real-life emoji shoe but a sneaker you’ll want to wear daily. Far from a gimmick or parody, Josewong’s design is a classic retro-inspired sneaker that looks exactly like the shoe emoji you already know and love. Although the entire design is entertaining, these sneakers are another timeless shoe you’ll want to add to your wardrobe.

Introducing the Shoe 1 sneaker

Even though the similarity of the sneaker is enough to catch your attention, the inside is still worthy of being worn. This sneaker boasts a fluffed-up tongue and heel and is constructed with full-grain nubuck and mesh upper. The shoe also features a lightweight EVA foam midsole and heel, and a polyurethane rim for extra comfort. As a bonus, the sneaker comes with plenty of Apple-inspired details such as a 3D-printed re-creation of the A5 processor used to power the iPhone. The sneaker’s packaging also comes in a theme inspired by the minimalist Apple packaging. Available for $219.90 via Josewong’s website, these emoji sneakers are far from a joke. For those looking to complete the entire emoji-inspired look, a blue cap and a pair of socks matching their emojis are also available on the site.

Buy Now