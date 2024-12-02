 Skip to main content
Ever wanted to wear an emoji? Now’s your chance to wear the sneaker emoji

Josewong releases Apple sneaker emoji shoe

sneaker among text message background
Josewong/Instagram / Instagram

Although emojis have become a constant in our lives and a vital part of the conversation, it seems as if only a few manage to look like real-life inspirations. Thankfully, for those who have always been intrigued by the vast emoji encyclopedia, the time has come to finally hold one in your hands (or rather wear it on your feet). Designer Josewong has not only created a real-life emoji shoe but a sneaker you’ll want to wear daily. Far from a gimmick or parody, Josewong’s design is a classic retro-inspired sneaker that looks exactly like the shoe emoji you already know and love. Although the entire design is entertaining, these sneakers are another timeless shoe you’ll want to add to your wardrobe. 

Introducing the Shoe 1 sneaker

sneaker on background inspired by text message bubble
Josewong/Instagram / Instagram

Even though the similarity of the sneaker is enough to catch your attention, the inside is still worthy of being worn. This sneaker boasts a fluffed-up tongue and heel and is constructed with full-grain nubuck and mesh upper. The shoe also features a lightweight EVA foam midsole and heel, and a polyurethane rim for extra comfort. As a bonus, the sneaker comes with plenty of Apple-inspired details such as a 3D-printed re-creation of the A5 processor used to power the iPhone. The sneaker’s packaging also comes in a theme inspired by the minimalist Apple packaging. Available for $219.90 via Josewong’s website, these emoji sneakers are far from a joke. For those looking to complete the entire emoji-inspired look, a blue cap and a pair of socks matching their emojis are also available on the site. 

Puma’s colorful new suede sneaker is a sustainable dream
Puma's newest sustainable sneaker
multiple patchwork suede sneakers on white table

Recent Puma collaborations have highlighted the creativity of some of their retro design, but their latest partnership is far from anything you have seen from the sneaker brand yet. Together with DIY specialist Nicole McLaughlin, Puma is releasing a vibrant new sneaker that celebrates sustainability and the art of upcycling. As part of their “Sweep the Factory Floor” campaign, Puma utilizes suede patchwork to create a new design where no two pairs are alike. Not only does this new shoe represent a step towards sustainability but it’s a funky and fun option for those who enjoy adding a little color to their looks. Besides the colorful hues, this Puma shoe incorporates some of your favorite aspects of Puma sneakers, making it a win all around. 
Puma suede “Sweep the Factory Floor” sneaker

Using the 1960s Puma sneaker as a base of the design, McLaughlin created this unique sneaker using randomized suede swatches to create a patchwork pattern. On the top of the shoe, a buttoned pouch covers the laces, giving the sneaker an all-around patchwork detail. McLaughlin’s name and logo are found inside the shoe and at the heel to indicate the one-of-a-kind collaboration. The sneaker utilizes scrap materials found in the factory, as pointed out by Ferdinand Krug, Puma’s partnership manager of global collaborations. Although an official date and price point were not announced, it is highly assumed this collaboration will be released to the public sooner rather than later. While we wait for the official launch, there's no doubt that this new sustainable Puma sneaker is a rare design that goes beyond the shoe. 

How to wear chukka boots: Style tips every man should know
A men's guide to chukka boots
Brown chukka boots

We don’t really believe in hard-and-fast rules around here when it comes to style — so much of it comes down to personal taste, after all. So we’re not going to say something like, "Every man absolutely needs to own a pair of chukka boots." But what we will say is that chukka boots are an incredibly versatile style of footwear that you’ll definitely get a lot of use out of year-round. That is, as long as you know how to wear them. It’s a lot to consider — but we’ve already done the legwork and picked out the best chukka boots for men right now.

Good news on the styling front, too: If we had to use one word to describe chukka boots, it would be "uncomplicated." Thanks to their clean lines, timeless silhouette, and laid-back styling, chukkas look pretty damn handsome paired with anything on the casual side of the spectrum. Whether you’re sporting a relaxed weekend warrior fit or headed out to a more business casual occasion, you can’t go wrong lacing up a pair of chukka boots. With plenty of options to pick from leather to suede, make chukka boots the new favorite shoe in your wardrobe.
Why are they called chukka boots?

Elevate your footwear: The 10 best men’s ankle boots for the season
The 10 best mens ankle boots
Person wearing brown leather ankle boots

Those looking to create a complete wardrobe can’t miss having quality boots that last. A sturdy pair of boots can help elevate even the most casual outfit. Boots can also be the perfect comfortable footwear for a dressy event. Finding the right pair can be challenging and daunting, considering plenty of boot types. However, when it comes to a classic and timeless boot, there’s none better than a traditional ankle boot. 

Ankle boots can come in various versions, from chukka to Chelsea. Although the ankle boot category comes with multiple subsections, the common denominator is the shorter height of the upper. This shorter height allows wearers to keep a casual touch to their look without sacrificing style. Depending on the ankle boot, you can easily wear them on all terrains and various occasions. The following ankle boots have proven to be some of the easiest to style and comfortable footwear in the category, making them a proper investment for any wardrobe. 
Brunello Cucinelli Leather Ankle Boots

