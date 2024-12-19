Is this new adidas sneaker the chunkiest one yet?

Although adidas is known for providing us with some of the most iconic sneakers in the last couple of years, their latest release looks nothing like their classic designs. Taking a cue from early 2000s running shoes, the famed brand adds volume to an already chunky silhouette. Even though designs like the Samba and Gazelles served as a counter product to the ‘dad shoe’ trend, this new drop is all about impact and statement. With four colorways that range from minimalist to bold, this sneaker has a hue for everyone. However, the unique shape and one-of-a-kind sole might be best for those looking to experiment with their style.

Adidas Adizeo Aruku Shoes

Using a curved rocker shape as their inspiration, the new Adizeo Aruku shoes are anything but subtle or understated. Using a textile and synthetic upper for a retro touch, this sneaker utilizes nostalgic details for the ultimate retro-futuristic look. With the brand’s Swirlfoam cushioning and rubber outsoles, users will be equipped with the maximum amount of support and comfort. While the curved rocker shape is more than enough to draw attention, it’s not the only aspect of the shoe that catches your eye. With the extra large cushion and use of materials, this sneaker also reflects light, making it even more unique. Besides the all-white and all-black colors, this sneaker is available in red/white and yellow/orange/ blue combinations. Those looking to add serious bounce to their step can pick up a pair via adidas’ web store for $140. Although it’s far from the sleek and narrow sneakers we’ve come to expect from adidas as of late, this design is more than enough to attract the modern trendsetter.

