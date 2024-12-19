 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Is this new adidas sneaker the chunkiest one yet?

adidas drops chunky new sneaker

By
white and silver adidas adizero sneaker
adidas / adidas

Although adidas is known for providing us with some of the most iconic sneakers in the last couple of years, their latest release looks nothing like their classic designs. Taking a cue from early 2000s running shoes, the famed brand adds volume to an already chunky silhouette. Even though designs like the Samba and Gazelles served as a counter product to the ‘dad shoe’ trend, this new drop is all about impact and statement. With four colorways that range from minimalist to bold, this sneaker has a hue for everyone. However, the unique shape and one-of-a-kind sole might be best for those looking to experiment with their style. 

Adidas Adizeo Aruku Shoes

adidas sneaker reflecting light in the dark
adidas / adidas

Using a curved rocker shape as their inspiration, the new Adizeo Aruku shoes are anything but subtle or understated. Using a textile and synthetic upper for a retro touch, this sneaker utilizes nostalgic details for the ultimate retro-futuristic look. With the brand’s Swirlfoam cushioning and rubber outsoles, users will be equipped with the maximum amount of support and comfort. While the curved rocker shape is more than enough to draw attention, it’s not the only aspect of the shoe that catches your eye. With the extra large cushion and use of materials, this sneaker also reflects light, making it even more unique. Besides the all-white and all-black colors, this sneaker is available in red/white and yellow/orange/ blue combinations. Those looking to add serious bounce to their step can pick up a pair via adidas’ web store for $140. Although it’s far from the sleek and narrow sneakers we’ve come to expect from adidas as of late, this design is more than enough to attract the modern trendsetter.

Shop Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Modern updates meet vintage vibes in Timex’s new Q Timex stone dial collection
A variety of Q Timex watches, with stone dials
Q Timex stone dial collection

To revamp a retro design, Timex unveiled a collection of new watches with unique contemporary features characterized by a modern-like finish. This series creates a balance between the past and the present.

This new collection draws inspiration from the Q Timex model from the ‘70s, which was re-introduced into the market in 2019. While the timepiece has a vintage allure, it spread like wildfire in these modern times.

Read more
G-Shock teams with Baseballism for one-of-a-kind timepiece
Baseball lets you get lost in the game, G-Shock keeps the time for you
G-Shock x Baseballism

Baseball is one of the greatest things America has ever concocted, along with the hot dog and the Ford Mustang. Actually, drive your Mustang to the baseball game and have a hot dog and it sounds like the perfect day. Baseball is one of those activities where the time flies by without you ever noticing. But a G-Shock x Baseballism collab, a watch called For Love of the Game, allows you to completely forget about time with this gorgeous G-Shock watch while still playing up your passion.

"We’re thrilled to partner with Baseballism on this standout timepiece—it’s a perfect match," says Mike Princiotto, Sr. Marketing Manager of the Timepiece division, Casio America Inc. "Baseball and G-SHOCK share a spirit of grit, passion, and timelessness, and this watch brings that connection to life. It’s a way to celebrate the love of the game while giving fans a timepiece that’s as tough and enduring as the sport itself."
For Love of the Game lets you forget time

Read more
JJJJound and New Balance’s new shoe is the perfect end-of-year sneaker
JJJJound, New Balance release dark new sneaker
overhead view of two black New Balance sneakers

While we’ve grown accustomed to New Balance’s collaborations bringing forth various color schemes and combinations, their newest partnership is a sleeker style for the athletic company. For their third release together, JJJJound and New Balance use their construction and style techniques to create a shoe full of ‘balance.’ Inspired by the idea of balance, the concept of the sneaker is to have a durable and stable design while still looking chic and fashion-forward. Just in time to round out the Fall/Winter 2024 collection, this new release brings a moodier take on an established New Balance silhouette. Although there are plenty of collaborations from New Balance, this partnership with JJJJound is unlike the others. 
JJJJound x New Balance 2002R GORE-TEX

Crafted using all-black mesh and leather, this new design from JJJJound and New Balance is a darker and moodier side of the athletic brand than we are used to. While the entire shoe dons a black hue, there are hints of blue found around the heel where the 2002R branding is located. Tonal vamp overlays, rubber outsoles, and an N-ERGY midsole are some of the features that give the sneaker some of the classic New Balance look. Completed with toggle lacing, this sneaker is ready for just about anything. Inside, a waterproof lining helps protect against anything the winter season has prepared. Those keen to round out their winter lineup can purchase the 2002R GORE-TEX via JJJJound’s web store starting December 18 and New Balance on December 20. Made to withstand all of the winter elements, this JJJJound and New Balance release is another collaboration that seems to hit a perfect stride. Unlike recent sneakers full of lively and vibrant hues, this release is for those looking for a more versatile option with all the technical features you need. 

Read more