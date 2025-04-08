New A. Lange & Söhne Odysseus Honeygold plays with different shades of brown

A. Lange & Söhne expands the Odysseus collection with a honeygold piece, manufactured from an advanced material the brand developed for those looking for a luxurious sports piece.

Every component on the watch, from the casing to the dial, is highlighted by a warm hue, creating a beautiful color interplay. While a subtle honey-like aesthetic accentuates the casing, the dial leans into maximalism with a dark brown finish, which is complemented by stylish grooves.

“With the Odysseus, we laid the foundation for our latest watch family in 2019, thus unfolding a creative potential for us that we further tapped into by developing this new model in honey gold,” said Wilhelm Schmid, CEO of A. Lange & Söhne.

He also added, “In a special way, the warm lustre emanating from this exceptional colour combination reflects our ambition to never stand still.”

At the 3 o’clock denotation, there’s a date window with white numeral figures, a color that breathes some life into the front face and creates contrast between different sections. The window is complemented by another display at 9’clock, designed to indicate the day of the week. Hour markers are covered with a luminous coating for enhanced visibility at night.

The watch is powered by the Calibre L155.1 Datomatic, a movement with a 50-hour power reserve and a frequency of 28,800. Unlike previous Odysseus models, this new piece is paired with a honey gold bracelet, featuring a safety deployment buckle with an adjustment allowance of 7 millimeters for different wrist sizes. Only 100 pieces will be rolled out into the market—the brand hasn’t disclosed the price yet.