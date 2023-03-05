 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Survey: You’re more likely to ditch self-improvement apps than Netflix or Disney+

Inflation worries are tightening wallets around self-improvement apps, but not streaming subscriptions

Dannielle Beardsley
By

Over the past few years if we’ve become more addicted to anything, it’s our streaming services. And with ones like Disney Plus, Hulu, and Netflix stepping up their game with killer content, other apps get pushed aside to make room in our wallets. Which ones are most people going to delete this year?

Sorry health and wellness, but those subscriptions that deal with weight loss and meditation are the first to go. According to a bit of market research done by Prolific on behalf of Forbes Advisor, let’s see why so many people are ditching healthier subscriptions for entertaining ones.

Old TVs stacked in a square with streaming service logos on the screen.

Subscriptions on their way to be deleted first

Categories taking the fall

  • Dating apps
  • Women-geared boxes
  • Wellness apps
  • Men-geared boxes

Those dating apps are getting creepier and creepier, so no shock there. Since a lot of the subscriptions are geared toward women, like clothing and skincare-themed apps, and women make the most financial decisions in the household, there’s no big reveal there. And when money is tight, and we should double down on our wellness, we instead kick it to the curb.

Related

Specific apps most likely to be ditched

  • Calm
  • Tinder
  • WeightWatchers
  • IPSY

Tinder needs to be deleted anyway, but the meditation app Calm and nutrition app WeightWatchers being on the chopping block is a bit sad. We tend to cut back on those “luxurious comforts” that we added when we had extra money.

Subscriptions we won’t ever get rid of

Categories we’ll never let go of

  • Streaming services
  • Music apps
  • Delivery services

We sure love to stream our favorite shows, and that will never change. The next best thing to rewatching our comfort show for the 31st time is to listen to our favorite song for the 9th time that day. And if we have to leave the house to do anything over the weekend, we would cry, so thankfully, anything could be delivered. Delivery services for groceries and other places we don’t want to wait in line for are keeping us alive, so those will always be a monthly fee we’ll pay.

Most subscribed services

  • Netflix
  • Amazon Prime
  • Hulu
  • Disney+

No explanation is needed why the top spots for the most popular subscription services are all where we watch our shows. Not only does TV always give us something to do, something to have on in the background, and a best friend on lonely weekends, but then we can go online and read about what we just watched.

Why does this matter? The survey found that as we worry about increasing inflation, subscriptions are where budget cuts will be made first. While Americans favor TV streaming apps over weight-loss or meditation apps, the fact that we are picking and choosing which subscriptions to keep and which ones to drop points to the tightening of our collective belts. We know we’d rather rewatch Schitt’s Creek for the third time this year than pick up a clothing delivery box or a self-improvement app, and it looks like everyone else feels the same way.

Editors' Recommendations

Data shows boomers are way too reliant on TV for news, gen z trusts online video
A report shows how boomers, millennials, and gen z consume media
BethAnn Mayer
By BethAnn Mayer
December 24, 2022
media consumption of boomers millennials and gen z watching news

The COVID-19 pandemic caused seismic shifts in the way we interacted with one another and otherwise lived our lives. Words like “social distancing,” “Zoom happy hours,” “hybrid work,” and “drive-by birthday celebrations” entered our lexicons as we attempted to grapple with slowing the spread of the virus.

Though life has returned to a more normal version of normal in 2022, the imprint of COVID-19 is still felt in the way we consume media. A report from Visual Capitalist, an online publisher that seeks to make information more accessible, broke down the shifts by generation based on a survey of more than 2,000 people conducted at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the participants (2,337 out of 2,014) completed a follow-up survey in December 2020.

Read more
You may be happier if you move to Europe, but you won’t make more money
A new report shows how some of the happiest countries in the world have maintained better work-life balance
BethAnn Mayer
By BethAnn Mayer
December 18, 2022
a photo of a boat in finland

If a genie offered you only one wish rather than the usual three would you choose money or happiness?

Depending on your choice, it may be time to move out of the U.S. New research from William Russell, an insurance company, reveals that the United States tops the list of highest-paying countries. Americans take home an average salary of $74,738, thumping second-place Denmark, where people make an average of $62,054. The Netherlands ($61,734), Belgium ($59,601), and Austria ($58,139) rounded out the top five.

Read more
The best films to watch to understand the shadowy crypto and NFT world
Confused about the NFT marketplace? Here are our favorite documentaries to learn more
Matthew Denis
By Matthew Denis
November 22, 2022
Men Will Be Men NFT.

After a crypto winter that seems more like the onset of a new Ice Age, enthusiasm and demand for speculative investments has been decimated over the last year. It’s not like blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFTs have disappeared along with their value, though. As long as the world stays connected, the new artistic and financial aspects of the NFT marketplace are likely here to stay.

Given this reality, The Manual is here to provide a guide on the best films and documentaries that illuminate how these digital means operate — sometimes successfully, sometimes not. The following are not ranked in any particular order but are compiled to give a broad survey of the still-emerging Web3 currencies.

Read more