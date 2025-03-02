8 action-packed shows like Reacher you won’t want to miss

Not every fan was excited when Prime Video first released an adaptation of the Jack Reacher novels. Three seasons later, you’d be hard-pressed to find an action fan who isn’t entertained by the exploits of the cartoonish, yet ironically relatable icon played by Alan Ritchson. Reacher never takes itself too seriously, instead understanding that people who enjoy these types of thriller shows are okay with a silly story that goes haywire as long as the characters are well-acted and the twists and turns of the plot make sense in the end.

The basic plot and characterization of the series aren’t hard to match, but the vibes and fun run the risk of feeling forced if not made by the right people. We have the perfect shows that are capable of conjuring up those feelings you get when Reacher is kicking some major butt. Here are the eight shows like Reacher to watch for your next night binge-watching on the couch.

Bosch (2015) tv-ma 7 Seasons 7 Seasons Genre Mystery, Drama, Crime Stars Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino Created by Eric Overmyer Watch on Amazon Bosch has almost exactly the same premise as Reacher. Both shows feature a former officer, either in law enforcement or the military, as they fight the bad guys while being accused of being one themselves. Reacher fans might not be as enthralled with the lead performance in Bosch, but the show was a forebearer of Prime Video’s future action shows and Reacher probably wouldn’t exist without Bosch.

Justified (2010) tv-ma 6 Seasons 6 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama Stars Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins, Nick Searcy Created by Graham Yost Watch on Hulu Justified is like part Reacher, part Deadwood, part The Mandalorian. Timothy Olyphant plays loose cannon officer Raylan Givens. He stomps over Kentucky fighting the bad guys without any regard for rules or others’ opinions. Much like Jack Reacher, Givens has more than enough aura to win a fight against almost anyone. Justified: City Primeval continues the story where the first show left off as the franchise endures in FX lore. Not many shows on that network have the staying power that this one does. The White Lotus fans will be pleased to see a star from season 3 in the main supporting role next to Olyphant: Walton Goggins.

Banshee (2013) tv-ma 4 Seasons 4 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama Stars Antony Starr, Ivana Miličević, Hoon Lee Created by David Schickler, Jonathan Tropper Watch on max Banshee features the incredibly talented Antony Star (Homelander from The Boys) in yet another antiheroic role as an immoral criminal who creates a false identity to hide from his past while moving forward in the present and the future. Main character Lucas Hood isn’t the hero that Jack Reacher is, but the similarly captivating lead performances of Starr and Ritchson make these series very similar in action DNA and storytelling. You probably missed this one the first time around because it aired on Cinemax. Now with access to Banshee on Max, it’s the perfect time to catch up on a forgotten gem.

Marvel's The Punisher (2017) tv-ma 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Action & Adventure, Crime, Drama Stars Jon Bernthal, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah Created by Steve Lightfoot Watch on Disney+ Jack Reacher kind of seems like he should be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with some of his superheroic feats of nature, but he isn’t. You know who is part of the MCU and keeps being given new leases on life? The Punisher. It’s because Jon Bernthal is a superstar whether people want to believe it or not. Marvel’s The Punisher is all about the character’s internal battle with his past and his violent nature in the present. This is also a great way to prepare for Daredevil: Born Again premiering later in 2025 on Disney+.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (2018) tv-ma 4 Seasons 4 Seasons Genre Action & Adventure, Drama, War & Politics Stars John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish Created by Carlton Cuse, Graham Roland Watch on Amazon Jack Ryan doesn’t have the muscles that Jack Reacher does, but he does have the same sexy looks, at least according to People. Sexiest Man Alive John Krasinski uses his sauve, everyman demeanor to perfection as famed CIA hero Jack Ryan in the television adaptation of Tom Clancy’s most famous character. Ryan is more by the book than Reacher, but they both get the job done and put the villains in their places.

Mayor of Kingstown (2021) tv-ma 3 Seasons 3 Seasons Genre Drama, Crime Stars Jeremy Renner, Hugh Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa Created by Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon Watch on Paramount+ Jeremy Renner brings his Hollywood movie superstardom to the small screen in Mayor of Kingstown. This crime drama is a group effort in protagonism as the McLusky family uses their power to fight the corruption in their town. A lot more sincerity and thematic heft is featured here than in Reacher, but I feel fans of the latter would enjoy this one if they want a similar show with a heavier focus on difficult topics like systemic crime. Yellowstone and 1923 creator Taylor Sheridan is the leader of this ship, too.

Tulsa King (2022) tv-ma 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama Stars Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, Jay Will Created by Taylor Sheridan Watch on Paramount+ Tulsa King is kind of like if Reacher was about an evil doppelganger of the titular hero. Sylvester Stallone plays a mafia boss who can’t give up the life of the bad guy when he creates yet another criminal organization in the aftermath of his previous prison sentence. The creator is someone you might have just read about a minute ago on this list: Taylor Sheridan. He’s pretty busy crafting great TV in case you didn’t know.