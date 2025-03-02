 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

8 action-packed shows like Reacher you won’t want to miss

You'll love these action-packed, butt-kicking heroes after Reacher

By
Alan Ritchson in Reacher season 3
Prime Video

Not every fan was excited when Prime Video first released an adaptation of the Jack Reacher novels. Three seasons later, you’d be hard-pressed to find an action fan who isn’t entertained by the exploits of the cartoonish, yet ironically relatable icon played by Alan Ritchson. Reacher never takes itself too seriously, instead understanding that people who enjoy these types of thriller shows are okay with a silly story that goes haywire as long as the characters are well-acted and the twists and turns of the plot make sense in the end.

The basic plot and characterization of the series aren’t hard to match, but the vibes and fun run the risk of feeling forced if not made by the right people. We have the perfect shows that are capable of conjuring up those feelings you get when Reacher is kicking some major butt. Here are the eight shows like Reacher to watch for your next night binge-watching on the couch.

Recommended Videos

Bosch (2015)

Bosch
tv-ma
7 Seasons
Genre
Mystery, Drama, Crime
Stars
Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino
Created by
Eric Overmyer
Watch on Amazon

Bosch has almost exactly the same premise as Reacher. Both shows feature a former officer, either in law enforcement or the military, as they fight the bad guys while being accused of being one themselves. Reacher fans might not be as enthralled with the lead performance in Bosch, but the show was a forebearer of Prime Video’s future action shows and Reacher probably wouldn’t exist without Bosch.

Related

Justified (2010)

Justified
tv-ma
6 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama
Stars
Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins, Nick Searcy
Created by
Graham Yost
Watch on Hulu

Justified is like part Reacher, part Deadwood, part The Mandalorian. Timothy Olyphant plays loose cannon officer Raylan Givens. He stomps over Kentucky fighting the bad guys without any regard for rules or others’ opinions. Much like Jack Reacher, Givens has more than enough aura to win a fight against almost anyone. Justified: City Primeval continues the story where the first show left off as the franchise endures in FX lore. Not many shows on that network have the staying power that this one does. The White Lotus fans will be pleased to see a star from season 3 in the main supporting role next to Olyphant: Walton Goggins.

Banshee (2013)

Banshee
tv-ma
4 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama
Stars
Antony Starr, Ivana Miličević, Hoon Lee
Created by
David Schickler, Jonathan Tropper
Watch on max

Banshee features the incredibly talented Antony Star (Homelander from The Boys) in yet another antiheroic role as an immoral criminal who creates a false identity to hide from his past while moving forward in the present and the future. Main character Lucas Hood isn’t the hero that Jack Reacher is, but the similarly captivating lead performances of Starr and Ritchson make these series very similar in action DNA and storytelling. You probably missed this one the first time around because it aired on Cinemax. Now with access to Banshee on Max, it’s the perfect time to catch up on a forgotten gem.

Marvel's The Punisher (2017)

Marvel's The Punisher
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Action & Adventure, Crime, Drama
Stars
Jon Bernthal, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah
Created by
Steve Lightfoot
Watch on Disney+

Jack Reacher kind of seems like he should be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with some of his superheroic feats of nature, but he isn’t. You know who is part of the MCU and keeps being given new leases on life? The Punisher. It’s because Jon Bernthal is a superstar whether people want to believe it or not. Marvel’s The Punisher is all about the character’s internal battle with his past and his violent nature in the present. This is also a great way to prepare for Daredevil: Born Again premiering later in 2025 on Disney+.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (2018)

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
tv-ma
4 Seasons
Genre
Action & Adventure, Drama, War & Politics
Stars
John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish
Created by
Carlton Cuse, Graham Roland
Watch on Amazon
Jack Ryan doesn’t have the muscles that Jack Reacher does, but he does have the same sexy looks, at least according to People. Sexiest Man Alive John Krasinski uses his sauve, everyman demeanor to perfection as famed CIA hero Jack Ryan in the television adaptation of Tom Clancy’s most famous character. Ryan is more by the book than Reacher, but they both get the job done and put the villains in their places.  

Mayor of Kingstown (2021)

Mayor of Kingstown
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Crime
Stars
Jeremy Renner, Hugh Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa
Created by
Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon
Watch on Paramount+

Jeremy Renner brings his Hollywood movie superstardom to the small screen in Mayor of Kingstown. This crime drama is a group effort in protagonism as the McLusky family uses their power to fight the corruption in their town. A lot more sincerity and thematic heft is featured here than in Reacher, but I feel fans of the latter would enjoy this one if they want a similar show with a heavier focus on difficult topics like systemic crime. Yellowstone and 1923 creator Taylor Sheridan is the leader of this ship, too.

Tulsa King (2022)

Tulsa King
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama
Stars
Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, Jay Will
Created by
Taylor Sheridan
Watch on Paramount+

Tulsa King is kind of like if Reacher was about an evil doppelganger of the titular hero. Sylvester Stallone plays a mafia boss who can’t give up the life of the bad guy when he creates yet another criminal organization in the aftermath of his previous prison sentence. The creator is someone you might have just read about a minute ago on this list: Taylor Sheridan. He’s pretty busy crafting great TV in case you didn’t know.

The Old Man (2022)

The Old Man
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Action & Adventure, Drama
Stars
Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Alia Shawkat
Created by
Jonathan E. Steinberg, Robert Levine
Watch on Hulu

The Old Man leverages the movie star appeal of Jeff Bridges as a multifaceted retired CIA operative who dons many different hats in his pursuit of freedom and fighting the enemies who still haunt him. The series didn’t make it past season 2, but Bridges was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Editors’ Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
Looking for shows like The Night Agent? Here are 8 binge-worthy alternatives
These fast-paced dramas resemble Netflix's big hit
Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan in The Night Agent

Netflix encourages fans to binge their content by releasing entire seasons of shows in a single season. It's obvious that certain genres do much better than others in this format. A thriller show that ends each episode on a cliffhanger is going to be the premiere type of story to tell on Netflix, and not many thrillers have done better in recent years than The Night Agent. Starring Gabriel Basso as a badass, do-it-yourself FBI agent who takes matters into his own hands to solve government conspiracies, there's always one more mystery to solve and one more bad guy to whip before moving on to the next season.

The Night Agent just finished its second season on Netflix and it's one of the top shows in the world yet again. Fans are thirsty for more action but might be at a crossroads, searching for similar programming. Does this sound like you? We thought so. Here are the best shows like The Night Agent to watch next on Netflix, Hulu, and other popular streamers across the web.

Read more
8 best dystopian shows if you’re ready for gripping, unsettling storytelling
Zombies and slavery are two of the most dystopian subjects on TV right now
Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Dystopian fiction dives into our deepest fears and makes us reimagine society at its worst. Although many people are already living a nightmare around the world, dystopias in fiction reinforce the injustices of human life and put a spin or analysis on something tangible. Films and novels were arguably the most popular methods of dystopian storytelling throughout most of the 20th century, but the rise of more complex TV writing and acting has allowed it to catapult to the top of the genre's food chain.

The versatility of dystopian TV means that it branches out across many different categories. Science fiction, fantasy, and horror are all great options for writers to paint a picture of a world during the end times. These are the best dystopian shows to watch if you want a thoughtful analysis of what happens when human society becomes warped beyond repair.

Read more
The 8 most popular Netflix shows ever, based on record-breaking viewership
Stranger Things and Squid Game headline Netflix's height
An early look at Squid Game season 2.

The Nielsen ratings used to be the gold-standard measurement of TV popularity. Programs like M.A.S.H, The Cosby Show, and All in the Family dominated the weekly numbers with tens of millions of viewers tuning in. As streaming took over in the 2010s, these rating systems started to become obsolete for some of the biggest shows on the planet. But how does a company like Netflix determine what show is most popular?

There is data for both the number of viewers and the number of hours viewed that Netflix has published on its Tudum site. The numbers are for individual seasons of TV, not for total views across several seasons. This means that the most popular Netflix shows might be the same ones over and over, just for different seasons. These are the eight most viewed seasons in Netflix history to binge-watch and enjoy.

Read more