Stockings are the best part of Christmas. Hung by the fireplace for Santa Claus to fill with sweets and goodies, the origin of this tradition began with a poor, widowed father who was concerned his daughters would never find suitors. Long story short, Saint Nicholas snuck down their chimney at night and filled the daughters’ laundered stockings with gold coins. Eventually, the myth developed that naughty children would receive coal in their stockings instead of gifts.

This year, we’re hoping for Burberry pocket squares in place of (unlikely) gold coins and chocolate car replicas instead of coal.

To prove stockings really are the best part of the holidays, here is a list of the best men’s stocking stuffers from cigars and chargers to a portable French press and more. There are more stocking stuffers than you could, well, stuff in a stocking. But give it a try.

Good Cigar Co. Pack

Cigars are the perfect stocking-sized treat to mark a special day. Every guy will enjoy one but, let’s be real, not everyone knows how to choose or cut like Al Pacino. The Good Cigar Co. Pack, which fits neatly in a stocking, is a humidity-sealed “everything-you-need” offering. Inside you’ll find two cigars, a cutter, matches, and detailed tasting notes that help the giftee enjoy the unique stogie. Did we mention the brand will hand-pick the cigars? Add a note to your order and the company will find a cigar (medium, mild, or bold) that suits the man. (Or woman.) If they are new to cigars, send them here.

Slow and Low Rock and Rye Whiskey Cans

If it’s your tradition to open stockings on Christmas Eve, by all means, toast to the holiday with a Slow and Low for all. This cute but powerful can of straight rye whiskey is best enjoyed by a roaring fireplace and twinkling tree the night before Christmas when you’re about to hunker down. Stirred with raw honey, navel orange, rock candy, and bitters, you’ll feel warm and fuzzy with this stocking nightcap before drifting off.

Stanley Classic Travel Mug French Press

Wait, a French press you can take to the office? In the car? Basically, a personal roving coffee machine!? Sweet mama, we want it. This Stanley Classic Travel Mug doubles as a Fresh press with a removable and dishwasher-safe filter. Wait literally zero time between brewing and sipping with the drink-thru opening and solid leak-proof lid. The mug itself is Stanley so the quality is above and beyond. It keeps coffee hot for four hours or cold for five hours with 20-hour ice retention. There’s a lifetime warranty and, perhaps most importantly, it is car cup holder-compatible.

Filson 1970s Logger Thermal Socks

We ragged on socks earlier but honestly, we love socks in stockings. There’s plenty of winter ahead so make the socks that you gift nice and burly like the groovy Filson 1970s Logger Thermal Socks, a heavyweight boot sock that keeps your little piggies cozy in frigid temperatures. The throwback color blocking is fresh and the fabric blend is 50% Merino wool. They’re machine-washable, cushioned, and can actually stand up to the cold. Gotta love Filson.

Alder New York Brightening Face Mask

Without having to guess the right grooming or beauty products for each person, grab a handful of Alder New York Brightening Face Masks and call it done. High-quality ingredients make these skin-firming mud masks an absolute skin powerhouse. Exfoliate and brighten skin for a glowing and toned complexion with vitamin C to fight free radicals and reduce dark spots, plus zinc oxide and kaolin clay to smooth and tighten skin. Fragrance-free, this mask also calms skin with calendula and chamomile extracts. All Alder New York products are cruelty-free, ethically made, and contain no animal products, so it’s great for the Tofurkey-roasting vegan in your circle.

Opinel No.8 Pocket Knife

Off with his bow! This knife cuts boxes like butter, so slice through parcels and presents with that “Ah!” sensation of an untarnished blade. Crafted with an elegant and well-fitted wooden handle, the Opinel No.8 is the most sold and versatile knife in the French company’s growing range. Compact enough to use as a pocket knife with a twisting mechanism to lock open or closed. The short blade size prevents it from being considered a weapon in most states but the sharpness is unparalleled.

Country Archer Beef Sticks

Made in the United States, Country Archer gourmet meat sticks might be better than Christmas ham. There, we said it. Offered in an eclectic range of meats and flavors like Original Beef and Rosemary Turkey, Pork Chorizo, Pork Maple, Pork Pineapple, Turkey Hatch Chile, and Jalapeno Beef, each stick is individually packaged and has 9 grams of protein. Have I mentioned how perfectly stocking-shaped they are? Better tasting with better ingredients and zero nitrates, deck the halls with sticks of beef. Lots of beef.

Chocolate Story Classic Car

Bite into it or display it on a shelf, we don’t care — the 60% dark chocolate model car from Chocolate Story is a delicious piece of petrol-inspired art. Crafted from freshly ground cocoa beans and dusted with cocoa for an antique aesthetic, any car lover will enjoy the look and taste of this Christmas sweet. Chocolate Story also makes a Dark Chocolate Flask, Dark Chocolate Monkey Wrench, and Dark Chocolate Pliers.

Burberry Monogram Silk Pocket Square

Good things come in small packages, like a Burberry Monogram Silk Pocket Square. For us, the best part of Christmas is the stocking, so why not put the best gift inside. Made of 100% Mulberry silk, this England-made burgundy pocket square is finished with a masculine monogram and refined hand-rolled edges. While everyone expects to get socks, surprise them with a dash of luxury.

The Zeus Portable Jump Starter and USB Charger

Great Zeus’s beard, this stocking stuffer is epic. At only 1.4 pounds, The Zeus is a portable USB charger that can jolt an iPhone Plus to life from 0% to 100% more than 10 times. It’s also a flashlight and jump starter. Yep, as in enough power to jump-start a truck multiple times. As in, a pocket-sized super battery. Heck, recharge your power tools while you’re at it. You’ve got 20,000mAh of thunder and lightning in your stocking.

Google Nest Doorbell

Catch Santa at your doorstep on Christmas Eve with a Google Nest Doorbell. Replacing an existing wired doorbell, Google Nest is a video bell that delivers HD footage of your doorstep. Sleek and compact, it’s no bigger than a TV remote but is engineered to show you everything and everybody, from faces to packages left on the ground. Smart and Wi-Fi operated.

Lily CBD Essential CBD Cooling Roller

Truly relax over the holiday break with a topical CBD oil from Lily CBD. Sourced from organic farms in and around New York, roll this CBD over knots, cramps, pain, soreness, and pressure points in the morning or after an evening bath. Massage the metal ball over your skin and deepen into each spot using your wrist. Each roller contains 200 mg of full-spectrum CBD and a dash of fragrant, soothing botanicals including eucalyptus, peppermint, juniper, and mandarine. Perfect for mom after all that holiday cooking. Tell her no, it won’t get her high.

Sweet Balsam Scented Matches

When Santa gives you coal, make fires with scented matches. Created by Skeem Design to be both practical and mood-setting, the bestselling Sweet Balsam scent is perfectly suited for the holiday. Plus, who doesn’t love the sensation of striking a match? Blending evergreen, spring bulbs, and pinecones, the matches come in a handsome wood container that doubles as a striking surface. In fact, can we please get coal this year. We have fires to start.

Suja Wellness Shots

Instead of more chocolate, throw a couple of Suja wellness shots into everyone’s stocking on Christmas morning. (Keep hidden in the fridge until then.) Each shot is 2 ounces of wellness superfood power and may even help the fam avoid getting sick during flu season. Choose between a variety that includes an Immunity shot with turmeric and probiotics, Energy shot with coffee fruit and reishi, Digestion shot with ginger and probiotics, Focus with green tea and L-theanine, and Immunity Rebound with elderberry and probiotics.

Zero Waste Starter Kit

Getting older doesn’t mean you stop believing in Santa Claus. It means you ask for less at Christmas. For the person who swears they don’t need anything, stuff their stocking with a Zero Waste Starter Kit. To help live a plastic-free lifestyle, this set is complete with a French cotton net bag, five mesh produce bags, five cotton muslin bags, three beeswax wraps (which we absolutely swear by), a stainless steel lunchbox, an insulated tumbler with straw, and a set of bamboo travel utensils.

Busch Beer Cooler Stocking

Winner of the truly innovative stocking stuffer ideas, Busch Beer released a limited-edition Beer Cooler Stocking that is more than five feet of “beer cooling stocking technology.” That’s 12 cans worth of beer in one stocking, you filthy animal. Last we checked, it’s all sold out, which means you have to visit the fabric store with Grannie and make your own. For dimensions, use a Busch beer can or your favorite holiday booze. Plain fabric may not keep the beer ice-cold for up to 4 hours, but you can custom sew the length to hold more than 12 cans.

Editors' Recommendations