5 Things You Should Buy in the Best Buy Presidents Day Sale

Whether you’re looking for kitchen appliances, wearables, or TVs, you definitely shouldn’t miss the Best Buy Presidents Day deals. There are some incredible discounts on a wide variety of products, with the best prices we’ve seen all year on top-rated fitness watches and ultra-popular wireless headphones. Keep reading to find out what our top picks are among all the Best Buy Presidents Day sales, and if you want to make sure you find all the best deals, make sure to bookmark this page!

Best Presidents Day Best Buy Deals

Insignia 10-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven — <strong>$55, was $130</strong>

Fitbit Charge 5 — <strong>$120, was $180</strong>

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones — <strong>$279, was $329</strong>

Insignia 50-inch F30 4K Fire TV — <strong>$300, was $400</strong>

Vizio 70-inch M7 4K Smart TV — <strong>$800, was $1,100</strong>

Why Buy

10-quart capacity for group cooking

Dishwasher-safe parts

Transparent viewing window

Perfectly crispy fry, every single time

An air fryer is one of the best ways to make food quickly for a big group of people, and this Insignia Digital Air Fryer is one to consider. At a fraction of the price of other large air fryers, it’s got all the features you need to cook dinner quickly and efficiently. The massive 10-quart capacity is enough to prepare food for your entire household or a dinner party with friends. For example, you could prepare some quick fried chicken and potatoes, and you’ll have a great party-sized meal ready in no time at all. In addition, because of how air fryers work, you’ll get a virtually perfect crispy fry every single time.

The 10-quart Insignia Air Fryer is a pretty unique appliance. Instead of an internal basket typical in air fryers within this price range, this one has a design that looks more similar to a compact oven. There are two removable racks you can swap and remove depending on what you’re making, as well as a rotisserie spit that you can attach for cooking chicken or barbecue. This means it’s just as great for making burgers or fries as it is for baking things like flatbread or doughnuts. All of these parts are dishwasher safe, so once you’re done using them, just put them in the dishwasher and you’ll be ready to go by your next meal.

This appliance has a sleek and beautiful design, blending effortlessly into any modern kitchen. There’s a transparent viewing window that lets you see what you’re cooking so you can assess how much longer it needs to cook, which is a pretty unique feature among air fryers. There’s also a digital interface on the outside that lets you set the temperature and timer. It has pre-programmed functions with preset times and temperatures for specific cooking methods. Alternatively, you could look up some of the best air fryer recipes online and use those instead.

Fitbit Charge 5 — $120, Was $180

Why Buy

Week-long battery life

Exceptional health-tracking features

Vibrant and durable display

Built-in GPS

If you’re looking for the best way to track your most crucial vital signs, then you should consider picking up the Fitbit Charge 5, which we put at the top of our list of the best fitness trackers. It’s the perfect example of what makes Fitbit a beloved brand for people living an active lifestyle. This value-packed smart band has everything you need to monitor your vitals and build up healthy habits, including various sensors and monitors for nearly everything you can think of. All of your data syncs back seamlessly to the Fitbit app, where you can see significant trends in your workouts and health signs.

The Fitbit Charge 5’s list of health metrics is highly exhaustive. You have all of the basics — steps, distance traveled, sleep quality, and heart-rate tracking. There’s even 24/7 continuous heart-rate tracking, so you’re able to see your resting heart rate and cardio levels through the Fitbit app. If your heart rate seems unusually low or high, you’ll receive an alert on your watch. On top of that, there’s an ECG that helps you monitor for unusual heart rhythms, an EDA sensor that detects physical responses to stress, skin temperature variations, and even your blood-oxygen level. All of this data is composited into a Daily Readiness Score that assesses whether you should exercise for the day.

It also has fantastic workout tracking features. Whether you’re using one of the 20 built-in exercise modes for runs, strength training, or rides, or using some of the best workouts that aren’t automatically tracked, you’ll be able to assess your activity levels and get real-time stats. Besides being a top-of-the-line fitness band, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a great smart device. It has a built-in GPS that lets you create and track your route without your phone that you can view on the vibrant color touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 3. It also lasts for up to seven days on a single charge.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones — $279, Was $329

Why Buy

Industry-leading noise cancellation

Excellent wireless connectivity

Up to 24-hour battery life on a single charge

Crystal-clear call quality

Bose is a staple on our list of the best headphones, and the Bose QuietComfort 45 is one of the company’s very best pairs. The Bose QuietComfort 45 are iconic headphones with a time-tested design, so it’s no wonder they’re among the most beloved models in Bose’s entire lineup. As soon as you put them on, you’ll understand just why they’re so revered. They have excellent sound quality, with a unique acoustic architecture that packs a ton of detail and fullness in a manageable form factor. They also have exceptional EQ responsiveness, so you can easily control the bass, treble, and mid-range to your liking.

Where the Bose really shines is as a pair of on-the-go headphones, especially when you’re in transit or a public space. The QuietComfort series is well-known for exceptional noise cancellation through Bose’s signature acoustic noise canceling technology. These use an array of six microphones and signal processing to ensure that you don’t hear any outside sounds. An Aware Mode also brings some audio from your surroundings when needed. The wireless connectivity is fantastic, with excellent signal fidelity across various devices. You’ll love using this, whether it’s with your laptop, tablet, or phone, especially with the Bose Music app.

These headphones are remarkably comfortable, with smooth cushions and an ergonomic form factor, perfect for long stretches. You’ll be able to use these for an entire day, too. You can expect these to last up to 24 hours on a single charge. They also have quick charge, which lets you get three hours of playback in just 15 minutes of being plugged in. If you need to take video calls while traveling, these are perfect for that. The voice pickup is exceptional, and there’s a noise-rejecting technology that ensures your voice is crystal clear to the person on the other end.

Insignia 50-Inch F30 4K Fire TV — $300, Was $400

Why Buy

Exceptional value for a 4K TV

Alexa voice controls

4K content upscaling

Access to popular streaming apps through Fire TV

Are you looking for the most affordable way to watch the best Netflix movies with your family in stunning 4K? Then this wallet-friendly 50-inch Insignia F30 4K Fire TV is the perfect screen for you. Despite being affordable, this TV packs a punch in the display department. The 50-inch 2160p panel is stunning, with excellent detail and clarity for native 4K content. It also automatically turns standard-definition shows into beautiful 4K images. In addition, the panel is LED-backlit, which makes it plenty bright, with solid contrast and colors.

The display also has HDR and HDR10 support, which means you get even sharper contrast and more vivid colors for compatible content. You’ll notice a difference when you’re watching something very colorful, like the best movies on Disney+. You’ll also appreciate the solid built-in DTS studio audio if you don’t have a soundbar or external speaker system. It uses two speakers and the surrounding surfaces to create decently immersive audio that’s audible to your entire living room. There’s also HDMI ARC and eARC support, so you can easily connect to soundbars or an AV system.

It’s also a smart TV powered by Amazon Fire TV. This means you have access to all of the most popular streaming apps, including Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and YouTube. You can also expand that list with thousands of channels and apps that are all available on Fire TV. There’s also built-in Amazon Alexa, so you can quickly look for content, switch inputs, or control the media using just the sound of your voice. In addition, this TV supports Apple AirPlay, so you can seamlessly project content from your compatible Apple device, like your iPhone or MacBook. Alternatively, you can use connections in the back, including three HDMI ports, composite jacks, a USB port, and an Ethernet port for faster wired connectivity.

Vizio 70-Inch M7 4K Smart TV — $800, Was $1,100

Why Buy

Dolby Vision HDR support

Quantum LED color support

Exceptional gaming-focused features

Built-in Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast

While it’s hard to replace a movie theater experience, massive TVs like this 70-inch Vizio M7 4K smart TV come close. The gigantic 70-inch panel offers plenty of immersion, especially if you’re watching huge blockbusters like the best superhero movies. It has a Quantum Color display with up to 30 local dimming zones, which means you get exceptionally vibrant colors, deep blacks, and intense contrast. This set also supports all the most important HDR protocols, including Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. That means you get some awe-inspiring colors when playing back HDR content, regardless of the source. The Vizio M7 also gets up to 700 nits of peak brightness, which helps you achieve even more accurate details.

When it comes to smart functionality, this TV is no slouch. The SmartCast navigation is snappy and easy to use, with access out-of-the-box to all the most popular streaming services. This includes Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and more. You even get access to WatchFree+, a Vizio service with tons of live and on-demand content entirely for free. Using the Vizio Voice Remote app, you can even use voice commands to discover content and control your entertainment. There’s also integration with a wide array of smart assistants, including Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa, so you can easily control connected devices using the TV. Additionally, you get casting through Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, both built into the system.

If you’re a gamer, there’s plenty to love about the Vizio M7 4K TV. There are four HDMI 2.1 ports, so you can connect a myriad of devices from game consoles to a PC. There’s also a scene optimizer that automatically adjusts the image settings to be better suited for gaming. It supports a low-latency mode that reduces input lag, which helps you get the edge in competitive gaming. This display supports HDR gaming through Dolby Vision Auto Gaming, and there’s even compatibility with AMD FreeSync when paired with a powerful computer to reduce tearing and ghosting.

