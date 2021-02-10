Casper Presidents Day Sale 2021: Deals You Can Shop Today

Presidents Day is the perfect opportunity to spend time with friends and family, as well as enjoy the wealth of Presidents Day mattress sales going on right now. With many of the biggest mattress companies throwing themselves into sale season with enthusiasm, Casper also has some fantastic mattress deals. We’ve rounded up the best offers at Casper and why they’re worth paying attention to.

Original Casper Pillow — From $59, was from $65

With a modest but important discount, you can now buy an original Casper Pillow from $59. It’s a down-alternative pillow that is soft yet also highly supportive, ensuring you’ve got everything you could need from a pillow. That’s because it has an innovative pillow-in-pillow design that means the inner pillow is supportive while the outer part adds a touch of fluff. It also has a 100% cotton cover which features a breathable percale weave that increases airflow so you’re always sleeping cool. A 30-night, risk-free trial sweetens the deal.

Casper Original Mattress — from $506, was from $595

With savings of 15%, the Casper Original Mattress looks pretty tempting right about now. That’s because it’s very well designed. It has an innovative support system made of 3 zones which each target different areas, ensuring proper spinal alignment while you sleep. As well as that, there’s softer foam around your shoulders to provide more relief to your upper body, along with firmer foam lower down to align your spine. A smart top layer of perforated breathable foam helps reduce heat too with tiny holes that move hot air and body heat away from you while you rest. A 100-night trial gives you plenty of time to check that you’re happy with it.

Casper Element Mattress — from $356, was from $395

A 10% discount makes the Casper Element Mattress — a budget range mattress — even more appealing. For the price, you still get the AirScape technology seen in the original mattress, providing you with a top layer of perforated breathable foam to help reduce heat as you sleep. Alongside that is a durable base for optimal support, so you get a comfortable night’s sleep without having to spend a fortune. As before, there’s a 100-night sleep trial too so you can guarantee you’re happy with your purchase.

Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress — from $931, was from $1,095

The Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress offers a massive seven different zones of targeted support. That means healthy spinal alignment while you rest thanks to its mixture of softer and firmer foam in all the right places. If you have a physical job or often workout, this is the perfect mattress for ensuring your body genuinely rests at night. As well as that, it also has two layers of perforated breathable foam to ensure the best heat-reduction possible. Air channels also allow the heat to escape throughout the night. Puffy fabric rounds off the comfort by cradling your body and making you feel as if you’re sinking into a cloud each night.

Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress — from $1,271, was from $1,495

For the ultimate in sleep support, there’s the Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress. The mattress offers a series of supportive gel pods that are strategically placed under your waist and lower back to prevent sinking and to also keep your spine aligned. They provide superior support compared to foam alone, meaning less back pain and more sleep for you. Besides the gel pods, foam also backs things up with continuous ergonomic zones for full-body relief. As expected, there’s cooling too but this is Casper’s most advanced cooling system with a whopping 3 layers of perforated breathable foam along with air channels and an added cooling gel to keep you refreshed all night long.

