Best Presidents Day Sofa Sales and Deals for 2021

If you’re seeking Presidents Day sofa sales, today’s the day and this is the right place. President’s Day sales focus on a wide range of products for the home including sofas in all styles and price ranges. If you’re spending more time at home than ever before, it may be time to upgrade your existing furniture and pamper yourself with a comfortable new sofa. We found Presidents Day sofa deals on a wide range of sites and will update this list so check back.

Presidents Day Sofa Sales 2021

As with Presidents Day mattress sales, we’ve listed below major retailers who sell sofas, other furniture, and in some cases many other products. Some of the retailers refer to Presidents Day sofa deals specifically while others just have sales on select sofas listed along with non-sale sofas. We summarize the types of sofas and ranges of discounts you’ll see for each retailer during today’s Presidents Day sofa sales.

Amazon: Savings from 5% to 30% on select sofas, loveseats, sofa beds, and sectionals

6% to 50% off select sofas, loveseats, and sectionals.

6% to 50% off select sofas, loveseats, and sectionals. Burrow: Use the code POTUS at checkout to save 10% on purchases up to $1,799, $2oo off $1,800+, $250 off $2,200 +, $300 off $2,600+, $400 off $3,000+ and $500 off $4,00+. Sale ends 2/21/21.

Save up to $150 on sofas and other furniture during Floyd's Presidents Sale.

Savings on a wide range of select sofas, with discounts from 7% to 47% off.

Up to 11% of select sofas, loveseats, and sectionals.

Presidents Day deals with up to 65% off on home goods and an extra 15% off select living room furniture.

20% discounts on select sofas individual sofas and sectionals.

Discounts up to 50% off on select sofas and sofa beds sold by Walmart and third party merchants.

Clearance Sale with price cuts up to 70% overall, with up to 60% off Presidents Day sofa sales.

Should You Buy a Sofa on Presidents Day?

Presidents Day sales mark the first major sales event of the year. This sale always includes deals and discounts on home goods, appliances, entertainment electronics, mattresses, and basically anything that upgrades or improves the home. The pandemic renewed the emphasis on making our homes efficient, comfortable, and pleasing the eye. Retailers and furniture brands are competing fiercely for your home improvement dollars this year, so there is a wide selection of compelling Presidents Day sofa deals.

How to Choose a Sofa on Presidents Day

Styles and colors aside, because personal preference is, well, highly personal, there are still several considerations to keep in mind as you search for the best Presidents Day sofa sales.

Purpose — Are you looking for a sturdy sofa with dirt-repellent upholstery that everyone in the family including the dogs lands on pretty much every day? Perhaps you want to upgrade a sofa in your home office so you can sit quietly in style while you read quarterly reports. Could you use a sofa bed for those nights when you work late and don’t want to disturb others while you grab a couple of hours of sleep before getting back to work? Defining how you’ll use your new sofa before you start shopping can help keep your priorities in line.

Are you looking for a sturdy sofa with dirt-repellent upholstery that everyone in the family including the dogs lands on pretty much every day? Perhaps you want to upgrade a sofa in your home office so you can sit quietly in style while you read quarterly reports. Could you use a sofa bed for those nights when you work late and don’t want to disturb others while you grab a couple of hours of sleep before getting back to work? Defining how you’ll use your new sofa before you start shopping can help keep your priorities in line. Size — Large sofas and sectionals look impressive on display with decorator-selected accessories, but a sofa that’s too large for your room or the allotted space can be a pain to deal with. Conversely, if two or three people are going to sit on the sofa regularly, buying a slightly smaller sofa to save money will cost you one way or another when it’s in your home and people aren’t comfortable or happy.

Large sofas and sectionals look impressive on display with decorator-selected accessories, but a sofa that’s too large for your room or the allotted space can be a pain to deal with. Conversely, if two or three people are going to sit on the sofa regularly, buying a slightly smaller sofa to save money will cost you one way or another when it’s in your home and people aren’t comfortable or happy. Construction and Upholstery — Most upholstered furniture looks great on showroom floors and in online displays. The materials and quality of the underlying construction determine how long the sofa will last and the upholstery determines how well the sofa will continue to look. You don’t need to be a furniture builder to realize that flimsy materials stapled together won’t last very long. Learn all you can about the sofa’s construction and upholstery because a quality sofa can last for decades. Here’s a tip: The higher the quality, the heavier the sofa. It’s worth paying extra to ship a heavier piece of furniture if it will look good and last twice as long as a lighter model.

Most upholstered furniture looks great on showroom floors and in online displays. The materials and quality of the underlying construction determine how long the sofa will last and the upholstery determines how well the sofa will continue to look. You don’t need to be a furniture builder to realize that flimsy materials stapled together won’t last very long. Learn all you can about the sofa’s construction and upholstery because a quality sofa can last for decades. Here’s a tip: The higher the quality, the heavier the sofa. It’s worth paying extra to ship a heavier piece of furniture if it will look good and last twice as long as a lighter model. Cost — Shopping for Presidents Day sofa deals is a good way to save so you can get the most for your money. Do the research ahead of time to determine if you’re looking at a $500 expense or more like $1,500 to $2,000.

