This Prime Day deal gets you an Apple Watch for under $200

Aaron Mamiit
By
If you’ve always wanted to buy an Apple Watch but you’re hoping to get one with a discount, then you shouldn’t miss the return of Amazon’s Prime Day deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023. Among the available offers are the 40mm, GPS model of the second-generation Apple Watch SE for just $199, following a $50 discount on its original price of $249. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to pocket the savings though, because we don’t expect stocks to last until the end of the sale.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE (2022)

The Apple Watch series are among the best fitness watches for men, and that doesn’t change with the second-generation Apple Watch SE despite being the more affordable version of Apple’s wearable devices. It still offers comprehensive fitness tracking features that will give you valuable insights into your health, and there are also safety features such as Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS that will alert the authorities and your loved ones if you find yourself in an accident. The smartwatch is also swimproof with a water resistance of 50 meters, so you can take it into the water, and it’s also become a must-have for hiking after recent updates.

The second-generation Apple Watch SE, once paired with your iPhone, will show your notifications so you can check them without having to take your smartphone out of your pocket or bag. You can also use the smartwatch to send text messages, take calls, and listen to music, among other functions. The wearable device will always look stylish with its Retina display and color-matched back case, but you can customize it further with the best Apple Watch bands for men.

Amazon’s Prime Day Apple deals have rolled out tantalizing offers like this one — the 40mm, GPS model of the second-generation Apple Watch SE with a $50 discount that pulls its price down to only $199 from $249. The wearable device isn’t going to stay below $200 for long though, so if you’re already looking forward to seeing the second-generation Apple Watch SE on your wrist but you also want to enjoy savings along the way, don’t hesitate to add it to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

