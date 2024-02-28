IWC watches (including the Portugieser) are up to 48% off today

Jomashop has a huge sale on IWC watches and that includes a rare and unusual discount on the Portugieser. If you’re looking for awesome watch deals, this is the place to go with up to 48% off some high-end watches. There are over 100 watches in the sale so we can’t discuss every single one. Instead, we’ve picked out some favorites with you always able to tap the button below to see what else is out there. Whatever you choose, you’ll be delighted given IWC is a high-end Swiss manufacturer that knows how to make great watches.

What to shop for in the IWC watch sale

Some of the best watches around feature in the IWC watch sale. That includes the IWC Portugieser range which is rarely discounted. One such highlight is the which has been reduced from $8,400 down to $7,250. The watch has a stainless steel case with a blue alligator leather strap. It has a fixed stainless steel bezel with a silver dial and blue leaf-style hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. It has a power reserve of approximately 46 hours with a round case shape. It looks great and is just one of the Portugieser models to see a rare discount here.

One of the other best Chronograph watches is the which is down to $10,950 from $12,900. It has a stainless steel case with a blue rubber strap and a stitched blue textile top. A fixed stainless steel bezel surrounds a blue dial with luminous silver-tone hands while there are Arabic numeral hour markers and minute markers at five-minute intervals. It has a power reserve of 68 hours so it’s good for long-term use.

Away from the Portugieser range, you can always check out the which is down to $6,495 from $8,500. The gorgeous watch has a stainless steel case paired with a stainless steel bracelet. It has a blue dial with luminous black hands while the day of the week and date are displayed at the 3 o’clock position. There are also three sub-dials displaying 60 seconds, 30 minutes, and 1/10th of a second. It’s perfect to pair up with a smart casual suit or shirt.

We’ve only picked out a few of the watches in the IWC watch sale with dozens more for you to check out. If you’re not keen on our highlights, hit the button below to see the full sale and see what your next watch acquisition is going to be. There are some fantastic investments here.

