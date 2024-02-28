Don’t miss this huge sale on Zenith watches — up to 44% off

Jomashop has some fantastic watch deals right now including up to 44% off some high-end Zenith watches. If you’re looking to treat yourself to a stunning new timepiece and want to save money along the way, this is your chance to do so. There are dozens of Zenith watches in the sale, so we recommend you click the button to see what’s out there for yourself. However, if you want to keep reading, we can also guide you through some highlights with insight into what to expect from the sale.

What to shop for in the Zenith sale

Zenith makes some of the best watches around so whichever you choose in the Zenith sale, you’ll be delighted. The biggest discount is 44% off the which brings it down to $4,750 from $8,500. The watch has a stainless steel case with a light brown calfskin leather strap. It has a fixed stainless steel bezel with a smoked brown gradient dial and luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. It also has tachymeter markings around the outer rim while the Chronograph has three white sub-dials displaying 60 seconds, 30 minutes, and 12 hours. It looks great.

Recommended Videos

Another possibility for one of the best chronograph watches is the which is $7,850 reduced from $11,000 with an extra $300 off when you use the coupon ZEN300. The watch has a silver-tone stainless steel case with a brushed and polished stainless steel bracelet. It has a fixed black stainless steel bezel with a white dial that has index hour markers. A power reserve of approximately 60 hours is useful while there’s scratch-resistant sapphire crystal.

For something a little different, check out the for $5,450 with an extra $400 off with the coupon ZEN400. It usually costs $7,400 so there’s a hefty saving to be enjoyed here. It has a micro-blasted titanium case with a micro-blasted titanium ladder-style bracelet. It uses scratch-resistant sapphire crystal while it’s water resistant to 30m. It looks great in an understated way.

We’ve only picked out a few of the Zenith watches on sale right now at Jomashop. There are some huge savings to be enjoyed on some super stylish timepieces that are built to last. If you’re not sold on the ones we’ve picked out, check out the full sale by tapping the button below. There’s guaranteed to be something you will adore here.

Editors' Recommendations