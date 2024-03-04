Get up to 57% off Jaeger-LeCoultre watches (Reverso included)

Watch deals keep on coming at Jomashop with some huge discounts on Jaeger LeCoultre watches right now. Some watches are up to 57% off with many other popular models available with 20-25% off, including the Reverso range of watches. If you’re keen to snap up a great watch at an even better price, you need to take a look for yourself. There are nearly 400 watches in the sale so there’s something for everyone here. If you want to see what we love most, keep reading while we take you through some great picks.

What to shop for in the Jaeger LeCoultre watch sale

If you’ve bought some of the best watches around and want more in your collection, you’ll love the sale at Jomashop. One highlight in the Jaeger LeCoultre sale is getting the very stylish for $7,995 reduced from $10,800. Sure to appeal to those tempted by the best automatic watches, the watch has a stainless steel case with a black (alligator) leather strap. It also has a fixed stainless steel bezel along with a silver dial with silver-tone hands and stick hour markers. Crucially, it’s a fairly slim build so it’s perfect for smaller wrists or for someone who wants something more subtle.

Recommended Videos

Alternatively, if it’s a Jaeger LeCoultre Reverso watch you want, try the . It usually costs $13,300 but it’s down to $10,150 right now so you’re saving 24%. The watch has a stainless steel case with a leather strap, a fixed bezel, and a silver dial with Arabic numeral hour markers. It also has scratch-resistant Sapphire Crystal while there’s a screw-down crown. Its square case shape is pretty distinctive too.

Another stylish option is the which is $8,400 reduced from $10,500. The blue dial is distinctive with a fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel and a stainless steel bracelet adding to the looks. It also has a transparent see-through case back which looks great, while it’s water resistant at 100m.

With hundreds of Jaeger LeCoultre watches in the sale, we’ve only picked out a tiny handful of options here. To see the full wealth for yourself, tap the button below to check out other options. We’ve no doubt that you’ll find some great choices for your style and aesthetic here.

Editors' Recommendations