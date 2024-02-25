 Skip to main content
This special edition of the Zodiac Sea Wolf dive watch is 25% off

For one of the best dive watches at a great price, check out the Huckberry x Zodiac Titanium Super Sea Wolf Dive Watch that’s currently on sale through Huckberry right now. It usually costs $1,795 but it’s currently down to $1,346 which is a great price cut of $449. You get fantastic quality while saving plenty of cash. If you’ve been waiting for this deal, you know what to do — hit that buy button. It won’t be this price for long. If you’re not entirely convinced though, keep reading and we’ll tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Huckberry x Zodiac Titanium Super Sea Wolf Dive Watch

The Huckberry x Zodiac Titanium Super Sea Wolf Dive Watch has been made to stand out. Huckberry has teamed up with Zodiac to present the Super Sea Wolf Titanium Skin Diver to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Zodiac Sea Wolf. It’s cast in pure titanium so it’s twice as light as stainless steel with the material used in all kinds of things such as submarine hulls to yacht propellers.

As you can imagine, that means the Huckberry x Zodiac Titanium Super Sea Wolf Dive Watch is made from some seriously tough material. We’re talking aerospace-grade titanium. It’s also water resistant to 200 meters. It has a 120-click rotating titanium bezel for accurate 60-minute timing while it’s powered by Swiss-made STP 1-21 caliber automatic movement with 26 jewels. 28,800bph means smooth sweeping seconds while there’s a swan-neck regulator and hacking seconds.

The casebook is engraved with Zodiac and Huckberry logos while the refined dive watch style can be dressed up or down. It also has bright C3 SuperLuminova luminous paint on the hands and dial indices while there’s a stitched nylon strap with hook-and-loop closure. The watch has a 44-hour power reserve along with hand-winding operation. If you’ve been waiting to buy one of the best watches, this is your chance to do so. The Huckberry x Zodiac Titanium Super Sea Wolf Dive Watch is built to last while looking super stylish and being very practical too.

Normally costing $1,795, the Huckberry x Zodiac Titanium Super Sea Wolf Dive Watch is down to $1,346 when you buy from Huckberry. A pretty sweet discount, this is a great chance to snap up a watch that will look great for a long time to come and has the benefit of being iconically distinctive.

