Hodinkee sale: Save on watches from Rolex and more

Victoria Garcia
By
Close up Rolex Daytona watch
Rolex

President’s Day is the perfect opportunity to shop discounts on items that you’ve been eyeing, but haven’t wanted to take the leap and actually purchase. If you have been on the lookout for a designer and pre-owned watch, now is your chance to grab one at a discounted price.

Hodinkee’s President’s Day sale is here and is giving you the opportunity to get $250 of all pre-owned watches. That includes watches from brands such as Rolex, Omega, Cartier, Tag Heuer, Tudor and more. All you have to do is add one of these luxurious accessories to your cart and the discount will automatically be applied at checkout. Click the button below to start shopping before the sale ends.

What you should buy during the Hodinkee sale

If you are already a watch collector or are just starting your collection, this is a great sale to check out along with our list of the best entry-level luxury watches for first-time collectors. All of the pre-owned watches on Hodinkee are authenticated by their expert team of watchmakers, so you know you are getting the real deal. If you’ve been dreaming of purchasing a coveted Rolex, you can shop the Oyster Perpetual 114200 for $6,950, the Rolex Sea-Dweller 126600 for $13,800, the Rolex Yacht-Master 116622 for $12,900 and the GMT-Master II 116710 for $11,200.

Fans of Omega watches, there are a bunch of options available at Hodinkee that you are going to love. Plus, here are the best Omega watches for men you can buy right now. Shop the Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch for $6,150, the Seamaster Aqua Terra for $4,750, the Constellation Double Edge for $3,900 or the Speedmaster Chronoscope for $6,750. You’ll also find a bunch of Tag Heuer watch options including the Monaco CBL2181 for $8,600, the Carrera CAR2AIT-0 for $3,900, the Formula 1 CAZ201A for $4,000 and the Monaco CAL511 for $7,000. All of these choice will help upgrade your collection, or you can choose from the most expensive men’s watches in the world.

This Hodinkee sale is a great way to find the perfect watch for you while also saving money. You can save $250 on a wide selection of watches that will all look great on your wrist.

Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
