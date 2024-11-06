 Skip to main content
F1 book, Will Buxton’s Grand Prix: An Illustrated History of Formula 1

Newbies to F1 and lifelong fans will learn and enjoy this book

Will Buxton's An Illustrated History of Formula 1 Grand Prix book cover.
Bruce Brown / DTMG

Are you following F1? Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to Grand Prix racing, Will Buxton’s Grand Prix: An Illustrated History of Formula 1, published by Ten Speed Press, should be on your bookshelf or shopping list. There are many informative books about F1 racing, but Buxton’s superlative volume is an F1 primer, a reference, and a collection of driver profiles at the top of their sport.

Why Grand Prix is important

Formula 1 is an elite, exciting motorsport with ten teams and 20 drivers who race in major cities worldwide. The 2024 season has 24 races, the most in F1’s 75-year history, but only three remain. The driver and team Championships competitions remain undecided as the season nears its end.

The rapidly growing interest in F1 racing is due in no small part to the Netflix series Formula 1: Drive to Survive. Will Buxton, the series’ primary commentator, is also part of the broadcast team for F1 TV, the official Formula 1 streaming service.

To understand and fully enjoy F1, it helps to have a sense of the many rules and regulations, the continuously evolving technologies, the teams and team structures, and the drivers who risk their lives 24 times a year to prove that they are indeed the elite motorsports professionals in the world. Buxton’s Grand Prix is a highly readable introduction to F1, an invaluable resource, and an exciting history book.

How Grand Prix is organized

Grand Prix: An Illustrated History of Formula 1 begins with an explanation of F1 and covers the Grand Prix locations around the globe, the history of some of the most famous race tracks and circuits, the race weekend format, and driver, race car, and team financial rules and regulations.

Buxton illustrates and explains the multiple safety features to protect drivers and fans. He stresses the ongoing race car development, testing, and tire selections crucial to success. Following a section on the evolution of F1 race cars, driver equipment, steering wheels, and circuits, Buxton turns the reader’s attention to each decade in Formula 1’s history.

From the 1950s to the 2020s, Buxton summarizes the history, developments, and season highlights of F1. He dives deeply into the top drivers of each decade and the dominant teams. He also recounts his choice for the outstanding Formula 1 race in each 10 years.

In the book’s final sections, Buxton explains Formula 1’s efforts on inclusion and sustainability. He also writes about the future of F1 and past and future films based on the elite motorsport.

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Wynn Grid Club: A racing fan’s dream experience
Stunning race track views from an exclusive, private club above the pit garage
The presentation area at the Wynn Grid Club in thw Paddock Club at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

You need to know about the Wynn Grid Club if you're looking for an ultimate, exclusive experience for the three-day 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from November 20 to 23. Returning to the Paddock Club on the second floor above the Pit Building this year, the Wynn Grid Club promises a racing fan's dream experience that includes stunning race track views, decadent dining, dedicated beverage service, private performances, and many VIP perks.
For the racing fan

Wynn Grid Club guests will have unparalleled access view with:

F1 United States Grand Prix results: Ferrari scores first and second place
Norris wanted to chip away at Verstappen's lead, but the reverse happened
Circuit of the Americas race track in Austin, Texas.

While the greatest question of the 2024 United States Grand Prix was whether McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris would continue to chip away at Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's lead in Drivers' Championship points, Ferrari stole the show.

Norris and Verstappen were focused on beating each other out of Turn 1 at Austin's Circuit of the America's race tracks, but Ferrari's Charles Leclerc undercut both drivers and took the lead position, which he never relinquished. Carlos Sainz, the second Ferrari driver, was also able to get past Norris and Verstand to take second place in the race.

F1 United States Grand Prix Sprint Race 2024: Verstappen wins decisively
All teams tested tires while Verstappen and Norris led the race for 18 of 19 laps
Circuit of the Americas race track in Austin, Texas.

It was like the beginning of the F1 2024 season at the United States Grand Prix Sprint race on Saturday afternoon, October 19. Red Bull F1 driver and three-time World Champion Max Verstappen started the race in the pole position and was never threatened while keeping the lead and winning the 19-lap competition easily. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz and McLaren driver Lando Norris were second and third in the Sprint.

Verstappen's Grand Prix dominance during the first five weeks of the season was so great that many expected he'd be uncontested as he drove for his fourth Championship. After the fifth race, however, issues with the Red Bull race car and winning performances by other drivers, particularly Lando Norris, opened the opportunities for both the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships. McLaren is ahead of Red Bull, and Norris has been closing the points gap for the Drivers' Championship. Before the USGP, with six Grand Prix remaining in the season, including three with Sprints, the gamble was whether Norris could catch up to Verstappen's points lead before the season ended. Today, with the Sprint finished, the direction turned, and Verstappen strengthened his lead.
Why the Sprint race matters
The FIA Formula 1 organization added Sprint races to a limited number of Grand Prix in a season (currently no more than six) to give race fans who attend in person or stream the race events an additional exciting event during the weekend. Sprints are held the day before the Grand Prix, so people who didn't care much about watching practice sessions and qualifying events would have an excellent reason to attend or watch during an additional day. The top eight drivers win Championship points, too, with eight points for the winner, seven points for 2nd place, and so on, so the eighth place driver wins 1 point. The extra 8 points for the winner can be a good boost, even though it's less than one-third of the points for winning the Grand Prix, which awards 25 points to the winner and decreases more rapidly, so the tenth place driver gets the final point.
What the Sprint race results suggest for the Grand Prix
Because Verstappen won so handily in the Sprint race, Sunday's Grand Prix could be a bellwether for the rest of the season. If Verstappen wins, it may dishearten McLaren because, besides making the math of the Championship points harder to beat with so few remaining races, the feeling around the track may be that Red Bull's upgrades for this race have finally fixed the midseason issues.

