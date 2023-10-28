 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

People are reselling their Tesla Cybertruck reservations for up to $10,000 on eBay

Tesla Cybertruck reservations are the new Taylor Swift tickets

Dave McQuilling
By
Tesla Cybertruck render on the road
Tesla

Pre-orders for the Cybertruck opened up back in 2019, and people who slapped down their $100 deposit have had a bit of a rough ride since then. The truck’s divisive appearance, and a mishap at the unveiling that resulted in a couple of “bulletproof” windows being easily shattered, didn’t temper Tesla supporters’ enthusiasm. Some 200,000 people pre-ordered the wedge-shaped EV shortly after it was announced, and according to some reports, that number has increased tenfold since then. This may be an issue for people who haven’t nabbed an early pre-order but want to own the long-awaited steel-clad pickup.

The long-awaited EV has been delayed multiple times, and when deliveries do eventually start, it’s going to be more of a trickle than a deluge. According to Musk himself, production will eventually hit 250,000 units per year. But Tesla’s plant won’t hit that capacity until 2025 at the earliest.

Recommended Videos

In addition to the delays, the truck has also been beset with quality control issues. Social media users have posted footage of near-release test models broken down by the roadside, and the bodywork is inconsistent enough to raise concerns at the very top. In short, it’s been a frustrating few years for some of Tesla’s most faithful backers.

Related

The $100 deposit was refundable, and plenty of individuals may have asked for their money back over the last few years. But looking at a recent trend, those who have kept the faith may be seeing their pre-orders pay off big time — provided they don’t actually want to buy a Cybertruck.

A screenshot of a person flipping a cybertruck pre-order on eBay
eBay

Cybertruck pre-orders are selling for $10,000

Some individuals are selling their Cybertruck pre-orders on eBay for upwards of $10,000. That’s a 9,900% return on investment if a buyer is found. However, if you want to flip your own reservation, it may be a little too late. The pre-orders listed on the auction site are all from 2019 when the pre-orders first opened. These are the orders that Tesla is going to deliver on first, and if you compare the company’s production capacity to its apparent two million order backlog, then said pre-orders may be your only chance of netting a new Tesla this decade.

However, things may not be that simple. The pre-orders aren’t transferable, which creates a couple of problems. It isn’t immediately clear how the transaction will be handled, but the most obvious solution involves the original pre-order holder receiving the Tesla’s full purchase price from the pre-order purchaser when delivery is due. The original holder can then receive the truck and deliver it to the buyer.

The other issue is how Tesla is likely to react to the sales. The EV manufacturer probably frowns upon people flipping pre-orders (or even newly sold vehicles) for a quick profit when customers who both want the vehicle and are doing things properly wait in line. As a result, if Tesla can deduce someone is attempting to sell a pre-order based on the information that is available in the listing, there’s a good chance that the pre-order will be canceled.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
As EV interest skyrockets, Tesla Model 3 dominates used car sales
The most imperfect Tesla is the perfect EV for many first-time buyers
Tesla Model S side profile from front end parked in front of mountains with a blue sky.

Tesla has absolutely dominated new EV sales for a long time, and a recent study shows the maker of electric cars is also the leading choice when it comes to used EVs. Four “types” of Tesla made it into the top ten EV searches on CarMax during February. The top two spots of that top ten list were occupied by the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y, respectively.

Despite being “used,” the Teslas in question don’t seem to have depreciated much. A used Tesla Model 3 sold for an average of $37,000 -- just $3,000 less than its MSRP when new. On average, the used Tesla Model Y sold for around $100 more than its MSRP when new. Carmax claims its Model Ys were going for $47,804.

Read more
Study: People are giving up popular cars (like the Toyota Tacoma and Honda Civic) for EVs like the Tesla Model 3
This shows Toyota is really behind on selling EVs
ChargePoint Home Flex EV charging station charging a white Tesla in a garage.

While many people of a certain age were led to believe that the future is made up of flying DeLoreans, it turns out that we might not need a flux capacitor after all. As it turns out, the future is here, and it is powered by electricity. Unfortunately for many companies like Toyota, this new age wave of the future capsizes many of their gas-powered sales, making many executives exclaim, "Great Scott!"

Tesla owns four of the top ten spots for used EVs
According to a new study by CarMax, from February 2022 to February 2023, search volume for terms containing "electric" increased twofold. Beyond that, a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center in May 2022 found that 42% of Americans say they would be very or somewhat likely to seriously consider an electric vehicle for their next car. Unsurprisingly, the spike in interest in electric cars coincided with the jump in gas prices from $3.54 to $4.20 from February to March of 2022. Despite whatever changes the future has in store, it seems people still want to hold on to their hard-earned money.

Read more
The Tesla Cybertruck is still a complete mess, not production-ready (and won’t be any time soon) says Musk
The long wait for the Tesla Cybertruck continues
Tesla Cybertruck parked indoors in front of a black wall with headlights and taillights on.

When it was announced back in 2019, the Tesla Cybertruck promised an awful lot. It was going to have more towing capacity than anything a 7-liter diesel engine could hope to produce. Its windows were bulletproof. Its 0-60 times would put most historic supercars to shame. And it would be all yours for less than $40,000.

Now, four years on and over two years past the original intended production date, many people are wondering what happened. One of those people seems to be Tesla CEO and self-professed Twit Elon Musk.

Read more