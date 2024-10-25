 Skip to main content
A revived Scout Motors unveils its first two vehicles

Two of the most capable offroad EVs may hit the road in 2027

Scout Motors EV truck and SUV
Scout Motors

Scout, an iconic American off-road brand that ceased to exist in 1980 is back. Sort of. The classic marque is being revived by Volkswagen and will see its badge adorn the front of a new EV truck and SUV–which in turn will be pitted against the likes of the upcoming electric G-Wagen.

The Scout Terra and Traveler, as the pickup and utility vehicle have been named, will sit upon a proprietary body-on-frame platform and feature a solid rear axle. While there are definite nods to the past in both the Terra and Traveler’s designs, expect some modern touches too. It will feature over-the-air updates and remote diagnostics–with sustainable materials being used in the vehicles’ construction.

Capable on and off road

Scout Traveler parked on grassland
Scout Motors

Front and rear mechanical lockers are also present, which when combined with a reported 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque, all-wheel drive, 35-inch tires, and more than 12-inches of ground clearance makes for a very capable off-roader. Added travel from a front sway-bar disconnect will boost the vehicles’ rock crawling capabilities, and Scout claims the truck and SUV are able to ford up to three feet of water.

Offroading aside, both the Terra and Traveler seem to be immensely capable. The 0-60 time is around 3.5 seconds, towing limits stand at 7,000 pounds for the Scout Traveler while the Terra can pull around 10,000 pounds. Both vehicles have around 2,000 pounds of payload. You can also get up to 350 miles of range from a single charge.

Classic touches, and some long-range options

Bench seat in the Scout Terra
Scout Motors

Aesthetically, expect some classic elements. The truck seems to come with a front bench seat as standard, though you can opt for one in the SUV too. In front of said seat, aside from a wheel and pedals, will be a “multifunctional console.” “real knobs and tactile controls” are also present, which should be pleasing to those who are lamenting the rise of touchscreens in place of good old fashioned buttons.

If the projected 350 miles of range isn’t enough for you, it can be boosted to around 500 with a “range extender”–which is just a fancy way of saying gas generator hooked up to the battery. This isn’t unique to Scout, and similar vehicles have adopted the same setup. While this may sound like a convoluted hybrid, many people see the additional gas generator as a must for off-roading. Getting a generator to a remote location can be difficult, but you can hike it with a Jerry can.

If you want one, you may have a short wait

Scout Motors Terra truck in front of barn
Scout Motors

Production on the Terra truck and Traveler SUV is set to begin in South Carolina at some point in 2027. As things stand, the Traveler will start at $50,000 when incentives are applied and $60,000 otherwise. The Terra also has a discount-free MSRP of $60,000, but will only come down to $51,500 with the currently available incentives in place. If you want one of the revived EVs, reservations have already opened on Scout’s website.

