Mercedes Benz teases the electric G Class: Here is what you can expect

Get ready for a G class EV

James Dolan
By

Mercedes-Benz EQG front end angle from passenger's side on a platform in front of a futuristic skyline

Over the past few years, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled electric vehicle models such as the EQS, EQB, and EQE models. As is tradition, you also have the option to choose Mercedes-Maybach and AMG electric models to suit your taste. The AMG EQE SUV starts at $109,300, while the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV will cost you around $200,000.

However, the all-electric G Wagon, dubbed the EQG, is missing from the action. The last time we caught a glimpse of it was back in 2021 as a concept car. Well, it’s expected to be produced later this year, and Mercedes-Benz teased it at the 2024 CES technology show in Las Vegas. Here is what you can expect: 

It can rotate 360 degrees

One of the coolest features of the electric Mercedes Benz G Class is that it’s fitted with electric motors on each wheel that make it possible to turn 360 degrees. In fact, Mercedes-Benz claims that the electric G Wagon can rotate 720 degrees — and it did just that at the Las Vegas Strip. Even though it’s not practical to do the 360-degree turn on a public road, it could come in handy when you’re trying to make a three-point turn on a tight spot. Additionally, you could make an instant 90-degree turn to avoid getting stuck in an off-road terrain.

Since it’s an off-road SUV, it’s designed with a two-speed gearbox to improve the torque and control when climbing steep obstacles. Of course, it also comes with a protective floor pan so the battery doesn’t take a hit. If Mercedes-Benz delivers as promised, the all-electric G Wagon will be a top contender for the best electric off-road vehicle alongside the Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck.

Mercedes-Benz EQG Concept interior
Mercedes-Benz EQG Mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-Benz

It could have a range of up to 300 miles

Mercedes-Benz hasn’t officially revealed the technical specifications. However, when the EQG prototype was showcased in 2021, it included a 108-kWh battery similar to the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV model. This means that we expect the all-electric G Wagon to have a range of around 300 miles. It’s also likely that Mercedes-Benz could fit a bigger battery pack to improve the range.

If the electric G Class is fitted with the same dual motors used on the EQS 580 SUV, it could produce up to 536 horsepower, which is enough to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. Then again, we won’t know the exact specifications of the all-electric G Wagon until Mercedes-Benz tells us more about it later this year. What we can confirm is that it will go into production in late 2024 and hit the dealership in early 2025. It will also be one of the best luxury off-road electric SUVs on the market. 

James Dolan
