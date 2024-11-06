 Skip to main content
Porsche Executive Chairman says BEV slowdown points to ICE refresh

Porsche moving back to ICE

By
Front end angle of the 2024 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid driving down the road in front of buildings.
Porsche

When Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda claimed, “No matter how much progress (battery) EVs make, I think they will still only have a 30 percent market share,” many thought his defiant odometer was simply showing a high mileage obstinance to a technological inevitability. But recently, during its Q3 earnings call, we discovered that Porsche’s CFO and Executive Chairman Lutz Meschke is beginning to steer the sports car company slightly away from the slowing EV wave and back towards the ICE age.

“We see a slowdown in the BEV transition,” says Porsche Chairman

Man plugging a charger into a blue 2022 Porsche Taycan.
Porsche / Porsche

Responding to a question regarding the transition to EVs, Meschke said:

And in the rest of the world in the states and in Europe, we see, yes, a slowdown in the BEV transition. And the customer demand is, yes, not satisfying overall. And a lot of customers, first of all, in the premium and luxury segment are looking in the direction of combustion engine cars.

There’s a clear trend right now in this direction. First of all, when it comes to luxury cars. And of course, we have to find the right answer on this situation, and therefore, we will react also in our product cycle. We will refresh also our combustion engine cars. For instance, the Panamera and the Cayenne.

Porsche is ready to be flexible with its lineup

Porsche gt3 models
Porsche

Meschke went on to say that the German carmaker will rely on plug-in hybrids and electrified cars to balance increasing environmental emissions requirements and customer demand for an engaging driving experience, saying:

And when it comes to research and development, then you will see also flexibility in the upcoming years in the direction that we will develop also new combustion engine derivatives in order to give the right answer to the customer demand in the different regions.

Porsche’s ability to produce EVs, PHEVs, and ICE-powered vehicles all on the same production line allows it to redirect and pivot according to the needs and desires of its customer base.

Which way is Porsche headed?

Porsche gt3
Porsche

Though the future is never certain, it seems that with the recent successes of both the exclusively manual-transmission 911 Carrera T, and the perpetually driver-centric GT3, many of Porsche’s customers prefer engagement over economy. Porsche is, after all, a luxury car by definition. So, it isn’t surprising that saving money on fuel isn’t high on the list of priorities for those who can afford to shop for a new 911, but a visceral spine-tingling driving experience is.

While the Taycan is an innovative, performance-oriented EV, we may see more hybrid setups augmenting Porsche’s iconic ICE models. This way, the German carmaker can maintain satisfactory emissions levels while still providing the wail of a flat-6 screaming to an 8,000 rpm redline, bringing smiles to both environmentalists and enthusiasts alike.

Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
Aston Martin delays launch of its first EV, says drivers don’t want electric cars
Aston Martin postpones its EV debut due to lack of interest
Front end close up of 2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate in front of a dark green studio wall.

You may have thought it was just a conversation you were only having with your friends or coworkers; the idea that although electric cars seem to be all the rage, and every headline is "Tesla, Tesla, Tesla!" there seems to be some more significant facets of the EV world that don't quite make sense yet.

When Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda boldly claimed that EVs would never dominate the auto market, the initial blowback was fierce, with some claiming he was just too conservative and unwilling to embrace the future. But now, we hear that the legendary carmaker Aston Martin has decided to delay the launch of its first-ever electric car due to the lack of consumer demand.

Read more
Toyota chairman boldly claims electric cars will never dominate, says hybrids are the better option
Hybrids are better than EVs says Toyota Chairman
ChargePoint Home Flex EV charging station charging a white Tesla in a garage.

 

It's not breaking news that EVs have been all the rage over the last decade. Elon Musk and Tesla dominate news wires, while companies like Kia and Hyundai are tripping over themselves trying to get newer and better electric options to showroom floors. Beyond that, we've seen plenty of reports that the electric revolution is better for our health, as well as the planet, and is an inevitable change we simply have to learn to embrace... or is it? But, with EV sales beginning to stagnate at the end of 2023, suddenly, we are seeing something many didn't expect, and according to Akio Toyoda, chairman of Toyota, consumers are "finally seeing reality."

Read more
Porsche unveils its latest EV, the Macan, with 380-mile range – and Porsche fans may not like it
Porsche debuts its second-ever EV, the new Porsche Macan
Electric Porsche Macan

Porsche has finally revealed key details on its upcoming electric Macan. The SUV, which is to be the second all-electric vehicle in the German manufacturer’s lineup, aims to match “Sports-car-like performance figures” with “high-performance fast charging.” It comes in two flavors, the basic Macan 4 and the high-performance Macan Turbo. As you may expect, performance is balanced out against range and price. The company has also revealed that customers will begin receiving the electric Macan in late 2024 -- with prices starting at $80,450.

Get your foot down, and the Macan Turbo certainly seems like it will have that Porsche feeling -- accelerating from 0-60 in just 3.3 seconds. The Macan 4 is a little tamer, taking 5.2 seconds to reach the 60 mph milestone. It’s still impressive for an SUV, but faces lots of stiff competition in the EV world. Top speed caps out at 162 mph for the Turbo, and 124 on the Macan 4. Other notable features include air suspension and optional rear-wheel steering.

Read more