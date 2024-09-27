 Skip to main content
MGM Resorts gears up fan experiences for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

When you're not watching the race, off-track experiences await

By
MGM Resorts gets ready for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Nate Swanner / DTMG

MGM Resorts International is pulling all the stops for the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix November 21-23 race weekend with retail pop-ups, watch parties, culinary experiences, and much more. Whether you’re there for the race, the entertainment, shopping, driving F1 simulators, fine food, or celebratory drinking from shoes, you’ll find it at the LVGP weekend events that will dominate the strip.

The list of events, activations, and experiences is still growing. The following is just a taste of what MGM Resorts has in store.

Race-focused experiences

The Brooklyn Bridge in New York-New York will be the site of Willams Racing's interactive experiences during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
MGM Resorts
  • Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Activation at ARIA: Simulators, team merch, photo ops, and more
  • Shoey Bar at Bellagio: Celebrate wins by drinking from a white racing shoe
  • Boulevard Watch Party at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Watch the race from the rooftop pool
Trackside at the LVGP.
Nate Swanner / DTMG
  • Williams Racing Fan Zone at New York-New York: Interactive team experience
  • MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Show Car and Memorabilia Display at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Photo op with a race car, merch, and custom helmets
  • Race Weekend Digital Experience at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Race-inspired digital artwork display

Shopping

Ferrari will have a pop-up with unique merchandise at Bellagio.
MGM Resorts
  • Ferrari Boutique at Bellagio: Men’s and women’s clothing collections, leather accessories, and signed items
  • Balmain Pop-Up at Bellagio: Balmain racing menswear

Culinary and celebratory experiences

The lobby area of Aira will be the spot for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team racing simulators,photo ops, and more.
MGM Resorts
  • Giorgio Bargiani of The Connaught Bar at Bellagio: Celebraty Mixologist
  • Brunch with Wolfgang Puck at Bellagio: Lakeside brunch
  • Shafer Vineyards at Bellagio: Vintage wine by the glass
  • Hundred Acre Wine Menu at Bellagio: Wine tasting
MGM Shoey Bar at Bellagio during LVGP.
DTMG
  • Yellow Lounge at Bellagio: Champagne and cocktail
  • Château Angelus at Bellagio: Wine tasting and pairings
  • Dom Perignon Champagne Lounge at Bellagio: Moet Hennessey toasts and tasting
  • Remy Martin 300th Anniversary Dinner at ARIA: Tasting and pairings
F1 Racecar themed activation.
MGM Resorts
  • Macallan at ARIA:
    • Jean Georges Steakhouse: 200th Anniversary celebration with Macallan
    • Lobby Bar: Exclusive Macallan lounge
  • Hardy Cognac at ARIA: Chinese feast with Hardy cognacs
  • Cocktail Circuit at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Four bars per lap
  • Morimoto Omakase Dinner at MGM Grand: Dine with the Iron Chef

The list is still growing, so follow @MGMResortsIntl for additional event updates and visit MGM Resorts LVGP 2024 for the updated MGM Resorts’ events and activations during November’s race weekend.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
