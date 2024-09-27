When you're not watching the race, off-track experiences await

MGM Resorts International is pulling all the stops for the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix November 21-23 race weekend with retail pop-ups, watch parties, culinary experiences, and much more. Whether you’re there for the race, the entertainment, shopping, driving F1 simulators, fine food, or celebratory drinking from shoes, you’ll find it at the LVGP weekend events that will dominate the strip.

The list of events, activations, and experiences is still growing. The following is just a taste of what MGM Resorts has in store.

Recommended Videos

Race-focused experiences

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Activation at ARIA: Simulators, team merch, photo ops, and more

Shoey Bar at Bellagio: Celebrate wins by drinking from a white racing shoe

Celebrate wins by drinking from a white racing shoe Boulevard Watch Party at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Watch the race from the rooftop pool

Williams Racing Fan Zone at New York-New York: Interactive team experience

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Show Car and Memorabilia Display at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Photo op with a race car, merch, and custom helmets

Race Weekend Digital Experience at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Race-inspired digital artwork display

Shopping

Ferrari Boutique at Bellagio: Men’s and women’s clothing collections, leather accessories, and signed items

Men’s and women’s clothing collections, leather accessories, and signed items Balmain Pop-Up at Bellagio: Balmain racing menswear

Culinary and celebratory experiences

Giorgio Bargiani of The Connaught Bar at Bellagio: Celebraty Mixologist

Celebraty Mixologist Brunch with Wolfgang Puck at Bellagio: Lakeside brunch

Lakeside brunch Shafer Vineyards at Bellagio: Vintage wine by the glass

Vintage wine by the glass Hundred Acre Wine Menu at Bellagio: Wine tasting

Yellow Lounge at Bellagio: Champagne and cocktail

Champagne and cocktail Château Angelus at Bellagio: Wine tasting and pairings

Wine tasting and pairings Dom Perignon Champagne Lounge at Bellagio: Moet Hennessey toasts and tasting

Hennessey toasts and tasting Remy Martin 300th Anniversary Dinner at ARIA: Tasting and pairings

Macallan at ARIA: Jean Geo rges Steakhouse : 200th Anniversary celebration with Macallan Lobby Bar: Exclusive Macallan lounge

Hardy Cognac at ARIA: Chinese feast with Hardy cognacs

Chinese feast with Hardy cognacs Cocktail Circuit at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Four bars per lap

Morimoto Omakase Dinner at MGM Grand: Dine with the Iron Chef

The list is still growing, so follow @MGMResortsIntl for additional event updates and visit MGM Resorts LVGP 2024 for the updated MGM Resorts’ events and activations during November’s race weekend.