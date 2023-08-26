 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

We now know what a fully electric Lamborghini looks like, and it’s pretty incredible

Lambo's upcoming EV makes you feel like a pilot

Dave McQuilling
By
Lamborghini Lanzador Concept Front
Lamborghini / Lamborghini

Like many other carmakers, Lamborghini is moving away from traditional gas-powered vehicles. In July, the last purely gas-powered car Lambo plans to make was sold, and the Italian giant is now focusing primarily on plugin hybrids. There is also an all-electric Lamborghini on the horizon, and the world has just gotten its first glimpse of the company’s “Lanzador concept.”

The “Lanzador” is a bit beefier than the carmaker’s standard fare — edging a lot closer to a Urus than a Hurracan. It also looks a little blocky, but isn’t as hexagonal as something like a Cybertruck. This makes sense if the Lanzador is to be the cross between supercar and practical daily driver that Lambo is billing it as. There isn’t much of a gray area between supercar and crossover, but the Lanzador may have found a spot to park there. It’s tall for a supercar, with its roof hovering around five feet above the ground. Despite its height, it also keeps a low profile for aerodynamic reasons. The clean lines and clear Lamborghini DNA also play into the electric car’s futuristic look. Key shapes that are apparently linked to the Italian supercar maker, namely a hexagon and the letter Y, also feature throughout the vehicle in some way — as with the interior trim and the hexagonal tail lights.

Recommended Videos

Lamborghini even has a name for this new niche, describing the specific car segment as “the Ultra GT.” It draws inspiration from a few sources, like the Countach LPI 800-4, the Huracán Sterrato, and more vaguely: “spaceships.” And the concept isn’t just limited to the vehicle’s exterior.

Related
The Lamborghini Lanzador concept side view
Lamborghini / Lamborghini

Lamborghini wants you to “feel like a pilot”

Making the person in the driver’s seat “feel like a pilot” seems to be central to Lamborghini’s plans with the Lanzador. The cockpit in question is designed to be roomier than the sportier models the company traditionally offers. Inside that space is a 2+2 seating configuration and plenty of room for luggage.

Controls on the sports steering wheel also allow the driver to adjust the mode the vehicle is operating in while on the move — effectively changing the driving dynamics at the same time. So you can theoretically drop the kids off at hockey practice in a safe and sensible manner before flicking it into sport mode for that fun, windy stretch of country road on the ride home.

The aerodynamics of the car, which are part of the reason for its shape, are also an important aspect of modern electric vehicles. The downforce improves performance in the corners, and making the car cut through the air a little easier will lessen the amount of energy it uses and increase the time you get between charges.

While concept cars are often outlandish displays of what you could have if the world were a nice place, you have every chance of seeing something close to the Lanzador out in the wild by the end of the decade. Lamborghini claims it is a “concrete preview” of what is to come when its production electric vehicle debuts in 2028.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
All-electric Kia EV9 premieres with Level 3 autonomous tech and up to 379 hp
Wondering about range? Kia is targeting up to 300 miles with the midsize SUV
2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line parked in the woods with tall trees.

Kia’s just getting warmed up with its lineup of EVs. In addition to coming out with more traditional electric vehicles like the Niro EV, the automaker is also working on building its “EV” lineup of vehicles that utilize its E-GMP platform like the EV6. After a lot of speculation and teasing, Kia is finally ready to unveil the three-row 2024 EV9 in its entirety.

There’s no mistaking the EV9 for anything beyond being a midsize SUV. Heck, the electric SUV shares similar lines to the current Kia Telluride that’s on sale, which, we have to say, is an incredibly handsome vehicle. Well, Kia continues to drop bangers, because the EV9 is a looker. And that’s saying something for an SUV.

Read more
These popular chains are adding electric charging stations
Now, you can get a hot dog or a sub while your EV charges
7Charge electric vehicle charging station by 7-Eleven with an EV charging at a convenience store

One of the more annoying things about owning an electric vehicle is charging. Not only are charging stations difficult to find, but they’re also placed in inconvenient locations. You park your vehicle, attach the necessary plug, pay, and then you sit in the car. And wait. Scrolling endlessly on your phone. If you like hot dogs and subs, and own an EV, there’s some good news as 7-Eleven and Subway have both announced that they will be installing electric charging stations at their locations across the U.S.
For 7-Eleven, it’s charging network will be called 7Charge – it’s a catchy name that sounds like a sugar-fueled soda, but for your car – that will offer a “convenient and reliable fast-charging experience” at select stores in the U.S. Charging stations will also be available in Canada, but at a later date. Surprisingly, 7-Eleven claims that 7Charge is already online in Florida, Texas, Colorado, and California.

The 7Charge network will have CHAdeMO and Combined Charging System (CCS) plugs for EVs and also has a nifty payment system. EV owners in an area where 7Charge is available can download the app on their smartphone and use that to pay.
Subway, which is best known for its $5 footlongs also announced plans to build its charging network that will be called Subway EV Charging Oasis. These electric vehicle charging stations seem like they’ll be a little nicer than the ones 7-Eleven will offer with amenities like restrooms, WiFi, playgrounds, and picnic tables. While your body is being refueled by a sub, the brand’s chargers will be able to provide 120 miles of range in roughly 17 minutes to your EV for around $20.
At the moment, Subway confirmed that it’s working with two EV startups to get the charging station up and running: GenZEV Solutions and RED E Charging. According to Subway, the two startups will handle the charging side of things and maintenance.

Read more
Whether you’re ready or not, GM is looking into bringing ChatGPT to everything 
Pretty soon, ChatGPT could be helping you when you're behind the wheel
2023 Cadillac Celestiq rear end angle from the driver's side overlooking mountains during a sunset.

Just like the Internet changed the world, the artificial intelligence behind ChatGPT will certainly change how the world operates. In the automotive world, General Motors will explore ways to use ChatGPT in its vehicles. As Reuters reports, GM is looking to utilize ChatGPT as a way to expand its collaboration with Microsoft.

“ChatGPT is going to be in everything,” GM Vice President Scott Miller told the outlet in an interview.

Read more