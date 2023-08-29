 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Fuell Fllow electric motorcycle designed by Erik Buell is now available for order

Erik Buell's affordable electric motorcycle is available for purchase

James Dolan
By
Fuell Fllow motorcycle parked in a garage
Fuell

In 2019, legendary motorcycle engineer and founder of Buell Motorcycles, Erik Buell, started an EV motorcycle company known as Fuell. The same year, the company sold its first electric mobility vehicle, an e-bike called Fuell Fluid. Despite successfully selling the electric bicycle, Fuell was yet to deliver its first electric motorcycle — the Fuell Fllow. Initially, the Fuell Fllow was scheduled to be released in 2021, but its production was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, the Fuell Fllow e-commuter is now available for order starting at $10,495 — although the MSRP price is $12,995. At that price, the Fuell Flow is one of the most affordable electric motorcycles for adults. We also think it’s a top contender for the best electric motorcycle designed for city commuting.

Recommended Videos

For starters, the Fuell Fllow all-electric motorcycle comes packed with a 10-kWh battery that can be fast-charged in less than 30 minutes to cover a range of up to 150 miles. This is impressive, considering that the Harley-Davidson LiveWire has a city range of 146 miles.

Fuell Fllow e-motorcycle parked in front of a garage door
Fuell

Beyond that, the Fuell Fllow is designed with a rear-wheel motor that delivers 47 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. If you’re thrilled about how fast it can go, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and achieve a maximum speed of 85 mph. But if you’re a beginner who prefers a less powerful engine, you could order the trim with 15 horsepower. Once you’ve gained enough experience, you have the option to upgrade the motor.

Interestingly, the Fuell Fllow looks like a minimalist version of EBR racing motorcycle models engineered by Erik Buell. More succinctly, it’s designed with a low center of gravity to improve its handling and stability. It also weighs around 400 lbs. It can accommodate two riders and has enough storage space for a bag and a helmet.

Another cool thing about it is the advanced safety system that features blind spot detection, collision warning, eTraction control, keyless lock, intelligent ABS, and an interactive dashboard. Of course, you could also keep tabs on your e-motorcycle using an app.

The Fuell Fllow electric motorcycle is made in the U.S., and it’s expected to be delivered in 2024. As for the warranty, Fuell says the battery pack is covered for five years, and the motorcycle parts are covered for two years.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
James Dolan
James Dolan
Contributor
James Dolan is an automotive writer with extensive work experience having been published on The Drive, Hot Cars, Green…
The Chevy Silverado EV’s range will set a new bar for electric pickups
The Chevy Silverado can now drive up to 450 miles after a full charge
2024 Chevy Silverado EV WT trim on the road.

The Chevy Silverado EV will hit the road before the end of this year. It resembles the gas-powered Chevy Silverado, but it’s sleeker with a blank body panel and thin LED lights on the front. Even the front bumper and the C pillar have been completely redesigned to make it look more futuristic. Another cool thing about it is that the interior looks bigger and less cluttered compared to the gas-powered Chevy Silverado.

Of course, since the gas-powered Chevy Silverado is one of the best-selling trucks in the U.S., GM expects the Chevy Silverado EV to have the same impact when new gasoline vehicles are banned in the near future. GM has also proven that it can be successful in the EV segment with the Chevy Bolt — although it’s killing the popular and affordable EV model.

Read more
BMW is updating and electrifying its lineup for the summer, OS 8.5 available in July
BMW expands its electric lineup with three new models
2024 BMW i4 driving on the road

BMW expects 50% of its total sales in 2030 to be electric vehicles, and it’s rolling the ball by introducing EV models for all of its series. Since it launched its first EV model in 2013, the BMW i3, the German automaker also introduced the BMW i4, BMW i7, and BMW iX in the U.S. market.

The Mini Cooper SE is also one of the most affordable electric cars on the market, and BMW is teasing new Mini Cooper EV models that will be available next year. Even Rolls Royce, which BMW owns, is road testing its upcoming electric car.

Read more
These are all of the states charging EV owners extra fees just for going electric
Electric vehicles charging.

The increasing popularity and demand for plug-in electric vehicles in the United States is evident through the consistent growth in sales figures over the years. In 2022, the sales of these vehicles reached their peak, with an estimated 800,000 units sold within the country. This is a significant increase compared to previous years, indicating consumers' growing interest in electric vehicles.

Additionally, the first half of 2022 alone saw more than 370,000 electric vehicles sold, demonstrating that the market is rapidly expanding. This trend is promising and is expected to continue as more and more individuals become aware of the pros of using electric vehicles.

Read more