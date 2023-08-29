Erik Buell's affordable electric motorcycle is available for purchase

In 2019, legendary motorcycle engineer and founder of Buell Motorcycles, Erik Buell, started an EV motorcycle company known as Fuell. The same year, the company sold its first electric mobility vehicle, an e-bike called Fuell Fluid. Despite successfully selling the electric bicycle, Fuell was yet to deliver its first electric motorcycle — the Fuell Fllow. Initially, the Fuell Fllow was scheduled to be released in 2021, but its production was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, the Fuell Fllow e-commuter is now available for order starting at $10,495 — although the MSRP price is $12,995. At that price, the Fuell Flow is one of the most affordable electric motorcycles for adults. We also think it’s a top contender for the best electric motorcycle designed for city commuting.

For starters, the Fuell Fllow all-electric motorcycle comes packed with a 10-kWh battery that can be fast-charged in less than 30 minutes to cover a range of up to 150 miles. This is impressive, considering that the Harley-Davidson LiveWire has a city range of 146 miles.

Beyond that, the Fuell Fllow is designed with a rear-wheel motor that delivers 47 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. If you’re thrilled about how fast it can go, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and achieve a maximum speed of 85 mph. But if you’re a beginner who prefers a less powerful engine, you could order the trim with 15 horsepower. Once you’ve gained enough experience, you have the option to upgrade the motor.

Interestingly, the Fuell Fllow looks like a minimalist version of EBR racing motorcycle models engineered by Erik Buell. More succinctly, it’s designed with a low center of gravity to improve its handling and stability. It also weighs around 400 lbs. It can accommodate two riders and has enough storage space for a bag and a helmet.

Another cool thing about it is the advanced safety system that features blind spot detection, collision warning, eTraction control, keyless lock, intelligent ABS, and an interactive dashboard. Of course, you could also keep tabs on your e-motorcycle using an app.

The Fuell Fllow electric motorcycle is made in the U.S., and it’s expected to be delivered in 2024. As for the warranty, Fuell says the battery pack is covered for five years, and the motorcycle parts are covered for two years.

