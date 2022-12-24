Electric motorcycle Fuell Fllow is now available for preorder

The pandemic changed plans for everyone, including motorcycle designer Erik Buell. In 2019, Buell unveiled a set of electric two-wheelers, a bicycle that would become the Flluid-1S and a motorcycle that was renamed the Fllow under a new company called Fuell. While the bicycle has been on sale since last year, the Fllow hasn’t made it to market yet. Buell’s original plan was to bring the electric motorcycle to market in 2021. But then the COVID-19 pandemic happened and threw a massive wrench into things. With the world, at least from an electric mobility front, returning somewhat back to normal, Fuell is relaunching a pre-order campaign for the all-electric Fllow motorcycle through Prelaunch.

For a $200 deposit, shoppers can get first dibs on purchasing a Fuell motorcycle and $2,000 off MSRP. The electric motorcycle has an estimated target price of $11,995 and deliveries are expected to begin in early 2024. The good news is that the Fllow looks just as striking as the concept that Fuell showcased in 2019, resembling something that’s out of Cyberpunk 2077. The motorcycle’s specs look pretty promising, too.

The Fllow is primarily meant to act as a more enjoyable, efficient way for urbanites to get around, but still packs a punch. The electric motorcycle features an electric motor that’s integrated directly into the rear wheel and a battery pack that’s integrated into the chassis. The Fllow-1S has a 47-horsepower electric motor and a monstrous 553 pound-feet of torque. The motorcycle has a top speed of 85 mph, and thanks to a relatively light weight of 400 pounds can get to 62 mph from a standstill in 3.5 seconds. The bike’s 10-kWh battery pack offers an estimated range of 150 miles in urban driving. Fuell will also offer the Fllow with a 15-horsepower engine, though we’re not sure if that model will come to the U.S.

The 400-volt architecture allows the Fllow to go from 20% to 80% charged in less than 15 minutes when plugged into a 50-kW CCS fast charger. Going from an empty battery pack to a fully charged one takes less than 30 minutes. One of the cooler things about the Fllow is that it’s upgradeable. So, if you want more power, you can get a larger motor swapped in. Need extra range? A larger battery pack can be dropped into the SUV. The Fllow can keep up with your changing needs as more tech becomes available.

Early adopters will find plenty of tech features with the Fllow. The electric motor comes with a front-facing camera for anti-collision, blind-spot monitoring, a rear camera, and ABS. There’s an LCD screen that acts as the dashboard, and it can be connected to the rider’s phone, as well as the cloud. The dashboard has all of the pertinent information you need and can run apps, like navigation, that can be upgraded through over-the-air software updates.

Since the all-electric Fllow doesn’t need a gas tank, the engineers at Fuell fitted the bike with a 1.5-gallon storage compartment. The storage space is large enough to fit a full-size helmet and a small bag, which is sure to be incredibly helpful.

All of this makes the Fllow sound really interesting. While 150 miles of range isn’t a lot, it’s a competitive amount for an all-electric bike, especially one that costs around $12,000. Plus, the Fllow has some nifty features. Unfortunately, it sounds like the Fllow will face an uphill battle. The motorcycle will have to go through two crowdfunding campaigns before deliveries begin. The first campaign will go through Prelaunch and will be used as a way to judge how much interest it can drum up for the bike. The company’s looking for 3,000 pre-orders, all of which require a refundable $200 deposit.

