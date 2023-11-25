 Skip to main content
What’s all the fuss about tires in F1 racing?

The rules for F1 racing tires help keep the competition fair

Bruce Brown
By
Three types of Pirelli F1 racing tires on stands.
Dan74 / Adobe Stock

The difference between competing F1 race car times is often measured in fractions of a second. To keep the competition as fair as possible, the F1 governing organization, the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), publishes comprehensive regulations each  Formula 1 racing season.

There is no wiggle room in the FIA regulations for race car parts and structures. F1 drivers’ skills and tire management are the two most significant subjective factors in F1 racing. It’s absurd to try to micro-regulate humans, especially race car drivers. Therefore, the regulations for F1 racing tires matter greatly.

The FIA regulations for F1 tires aim to keep the sport competitive, fair, and safe. The FIA regulations for F1 tires include technical specifications for wheel rims and tires. F1 sporting regulations cover how teams manage the many sets of tires a single race car uses during a race.

Yuki Tsunoda driving a Formula One racecar for Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda.
Randomwinner / Pixabay

F1 racing tire technical regulations

The FIA would probably like to measure everything involved with F1 racing, but that’s unrealistic. The F1 technical regulations include objective, measurable factors regarding F1 wheel rims and tires.

F1 car wheel rim material and dimensions

Wheel rims may have surface coatings, but the core structure of the rims must be made from one of two allowable magnesium alloys. The regulations also specify the rim’s tire mounting width and outer lip diameter. The rear wheels are larger than the front wheels.

Wheel rim supply

The FIA’s regulations specify that one supplier provides the wheel rims for all teams. BBS is the rim supplier for the 2023 F1 season.

F1 tire dimensions

F1 front tires must measure 345 mm to 375 mm wide. Rear tires must be between 440 mm and 470 mm wide. Dry weather tires, front and rear, cannot be greater than 725 mm in diameter. Wet weather tires can’t exceed 735 mm in diameter.

Tire supply

F1 racing teams all use the same Pirelli tires. Pirelli has been the F1 tire supplier since 2011, and based on a recently signed four-year contract, Pirelli will supply F1 tires through the 2027 season. Teams may not modify tires in any way.

F1 motorsport tire specification

The F1 racing season typically begins in March and ends in November. Before each F1 season, the appointed tire supplier and the FIA agree on the types of tires by September 1 and by December 1, they agree on the compounds that will be employed.

Tire inflation and modification

F1 teams can only inflate tires with air or nitrogen. Teams cannot alter tires to reduce moisture in the tires. Teams cannot fit multiple gas volume compartments inside a single tire.

Tire heating

Tire heating blankets that use up to three zones of resistance heating elements are the only allowed methods of heating tires other than driving them. Heated tires have an advantage over non-heated tires, so at any time during a race event, teams must be able to produce tire temperature data from the past 96 hours when requested by the FIA.

Wheel attachment and retention

Wheels must only be attached to an F1 race car by a single fastener with a diameter not greater than 105 mm and an axial length that does not exceed 75 mm. The only devices that can be used to attach or detach wheels from an F1 race car must powered by compressed air or nitrogen. Manual torque wrenches are also allowed for use to fit or remove wheels. Wheels must have a means of catching and retaining a loosened wheel fastener.

Max Verstappen driving a Red Bull F1 race car.
Randonwinner / Pixabay

Formula 1 race tire sporting management regulations

The FIA’s F1 sporting regulations govern the tires F1 teams use during races and race-related events. The issues include the quantity, types, and compound variances of the tires supplied to teams for each race car.

Tire supply

The contracted tire supplier, Pirelli, provides each team with numerous sets in three specifications (soft, medium, and hard) of dry-weather tires for each car. The supplier also provides one set of wet-weather tires per race and one set of intermediate tires. Twice each season, the supplier may also provide an additional dry-weather tire to test tire performance.

Quantities of tires in sets of four

The number of sets of tires supplied to each team for a four-day race event weekend depends on the weather and if the race event is a tire testing event. The supplier will provide each team with 11 to 13 sets of dry-weather tires, four sets of intermediate tires, and three sets of wet-weather tires.

Tire compound specifications

Suppliers provide dry-weather tires with sidewall markings that identify by color rings the tire compound specification (soft, medium, or hard). Soft tires have better initial grip but wear out faster than hard tires. Hard tires take longer to warm up, but drivers can theoretically stay on the racetrack longer and need fewer pit stops.

Race event variance

If an F1 race event includes a sprint event (six such events are planned for the 2024 F1 schedule), the supplier will provide an extra set of dry weather tires for 13 sets. If the race event includes tire testing, the supplier will provide 11 sets of tires or one less than usual for non-sprint and non-testing events.

Tire testing

F1 teams agree to participate in tire testing.

Tire identification and control

All tires used during races must have unique identification that helps the tire supplier know when they were used to analyze how they performed.

Returning tires

As a team uses sets of tires during a four-day race event, the crew must return the tires following a proscribed schedule that helps the supplier manage the returned tires for later study and analysis.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
Only the best for the best: Pirelli scores F1 racing tire contract through 2027
Who wouldn't want to drive on Pirellis, you know?
Three types of Pirelli F1 racing tires on stands.

Pirelli and the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) recently announced that Pirelli will extend its contract as the sole tire supplier for the 2024 F1 schedule through 2027, with an option to continue an additional year. Having been the sole F1 tire source since 2011, assuming the latest contract holds for four years, Pirelli would rack up 18 consecutive years as a critical supplier for the F1 World Championship season. The new agreement also continues Pirelli's supply of tires for the F2 and F3 Championship seasons.

F1 racing is the ultimate type of car racing in many respects, not least because F1 racecars regularly reach speeds over 200 mph in venues that range from enclosed racetrack circuits to city streets. It's easy to state that everything matters in F1 racing. The margins between peak performance and loss of control are thin. The tires used by the 20 drivers from 10 F1 teams are among the most crucial elements for driver performance and safety.

Read more
What you need to know about the electric vehicle tax credit
The new EV tax credit program can be a bit challenging to navigate, so we're breaking it down for you
Ford F-150 Lightning at Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in a factory with bright lights in the back.

The federal electric vehicle tax credit used to be pretty straightforward. Want an electric car? All you had to do was buy one from an automaker that sold fewer than 200,000 electrified vehicles. Depending on the battery size, vehicles were eligible for up to $7,500. Then the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) became a thing and made things far more confusing. It introduced a lot of requirements for electric vehicles and buyers to be eligible for the electric vehicle tax credit in 2023. While the thinking behind the IRA was to push buyers to purchase an American-built EV, it’s made things extremely confusing for anyone looking to purchase a car.
The IRA was signed into law in August 2022, making 2023 the first year when buyers will really have to sort through all of its confusing language to see how much of a tax break they get can for purchasing an EV. The government isn’t making things easier on buyers, though, as it's made some fresh changes to the IRA that make things even more perplexing. If you’re looking to purchase an EV, here’s your guide on how to navigate the available federal electric vehicle tax credit for EVs in 2023.

What the IRA changed
As of January 1, 2023, electric vehicles needed to meet a few of the IRA’s requirements to be eligible for any portion of the available federal tax credit. The following guidelines must be met in order for a buyer to get a tax break from the government for purchasing an electric vehicle:

Read more
The McLaren F1: Long live the king of speed
This is what made the McLaren F1 so special
McLaren F1 front 3/4 view orange

If we were to tell you that around the beginning of the 1990s, there was one name that single-handedly dominated a professional sport for nearly the entire decade, winning championship after championship to such an extent that they then decided they needed a new challenge, you might start wondering why there's an article about the history of the Chicago Bulls in the Auto section of The Manual. But that name we are describing is actually McLaren. And unlike Michael Jordan, when this automaker decided to switch focus and build its F1 road car, it was arguably even more successful.

History of the McLaren F1
So the years don't align perfectly, but in 1988, McLaren's Formula One team was crushing the world. It finished its racing season, winning 15 out of its 16 races and making a mockery of legendary racers like Honda and even Ferrari. At that point, the company's technical director, Gordon Murray, convinced founder Ron Dennis to open his pockets and bankroll this momentous project. After getting approval, Dennis teamed up with stylist Peter Stevens to help bring his superlative vision to life.

Read more