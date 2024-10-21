Stunning race track views from an exclusive, private club above the pit garage

You need to know about the Wynn Grid Club if you’re looking for an ultimate, exclusive experience for the three-day 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from November 20 to 23. Returning to the Paddock Club on the second floor above the Pit Building this year, the Wynn Grid Club promises a racing fan’s dream experience that includes stunning race track views, decadent dining, dedicated beverage service, private performances, and many VIP perks.
For the racing fan
Wynn Grid Club guests will have unparalleled access view with:
- Views of the track from the Club terrace, overlooking Turns 1 and 2
- High-definition TVs so guests can watch the race throughout the Club
- A guided track tour
- An Aramco F1 pit lane walk
- Access to the podium celebration
While you watch the race
During the three days, guests will enjoy:
- Dining from Do&Co and beer, wine, champagne, spirits, and specialty drinks.
- A Belvedere 10 Bar will showcase the latest vodka release and offer a unique cocktail menu.
- The club has a new look and feel. It features Orlinki sculptures on display and intimate lounge and dining areas.
- Access to the Paddock Club Rooftop’a Las Vegas Skate Circuit, Volcan’s Elevation Lounge, and exclusive food and beverage service.
- A series of surprise performances by celebrated entertainers.
- VIP Perks – Wynn’s Private Access program will also be available to Wynn Grid Club ticketholders. This program includes privileged access to Wynn Las Vegas concierge services, signature events, dining reservations, and entertainment.
- F1 fans with Wynn Grid Club membership can also purchase all Las Vegas Grand Prix merchandise at special rates.All-inclusive tickets to the Wynn Grid Club start at $25,000 per person.