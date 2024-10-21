Stunning race track views from an exclusive, private club above the pit garage

You need to know about the Wynn Grid Club if you’re looking for an ultimate, exclusive experience for the three-day 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from November 20 to 23. Returning to the Paddock Club on the second floor above the Pit Building this year, the Wynn Grid Club promises a racing fan’s dream experience that includes stunning race track views, decadent dining, dedicated beverage service, private performances, and many VIP perks.

For the racing fan



Wynn Grid Club guests will have unparalleled access view with:

Views of the track from the Club terrace, overlooking Turns 1 and 2

High-definition TVs so guests can watch the race throughout the Club

A guided track tour

An Aramco F1 pit lane walk

Access to the podium celebration

Recommended Videos

While you watch the race



During the three days, guests will enjoy: