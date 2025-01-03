Behind the scenes at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix with the BWT Alpine F1 team

Table of Contents Table of Contents Starting at the top with BWT Alpine team principal Oli Oakes Pete Webster keeps the BWT Alpine team fit for the long F1 season BWT Alpine F1 Team Mark Lederer shows a special H. Moser and Company watch Dan Gaul’s tips for making the most of the Las Vegas Grand Prix

As the world’s entertainment capital, Las Vegas is one of the best locations for Formula 1 racing. The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix was the perfect setting for the pinnacle of motorsports, and Dan Gaul, The Manual co-founder and CTO, spent five days with a video crew checking out how Vegas does F1.

Gaul had access to the BWT Alpine F1 team, including the pit garage and team leadership. He interviewed team principal Oliver “Oli” Oakes, Pete Webster, the team’s human performance coach, and senior partner manager Mark Lederer. He learned a lot about what it takes to oversee such a large competitive team of racing experts on the road 43 weeks of the year, and he also had a close look at a very special limited-edition watch created in partnership with BWT Alpine and H. Moser and Company. And now, we’re bringing all of those insights to you — check out the full video above or on YouTube for an inside look at our Las Vegas Grand Prix experience with the BWT Alpine F1 team.

And if, by the end, you’re considering a trip to the 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Gaul also shares his insights on being comfortable during one of the best times of your life.

Starting at the top with BWT Alpine team principal Oli Oakes

From Driver to Team Principal: Oli Oakes Reflects on His Formula 1 Journey

Oli Oakes assumed the Role of Team Principal of BWT Alpine in mid-season 2024, starting in August during the Formula 1 summer break. Gaul asked him what Oakes has learned and what changes and challenges he has faced while running the team.

“Me being a bit more patient,” Oakes answered. “The main thing is, F1 is a little bit different in that stuff takes longer to happen because, you know, you are developing a car, and each track has a different set of problems, and it’s not like, you know, one week to the next you can kinda make as much progress as you want to make. It’s also pretty competitive, which kind of sucks. Everyone is doing a good job. It’s a real fight, sort of battling the midfield, which is a bit annoying because you’d kinda like to change things quicker.”

Gaul also asked him about his favorite locations and Grand Prix events. Oakes mentioned other events on the F1 calendar and then shared his reactions to the LVGP, which he had never attended before.

Watch the full video clip to hear what Oli Oakes thinks of Las Vegas as a Grand Prix destination.

Pete Webster keeps the BWT Alpine team fit for the long F1 season

Behind the Scenes: Life as an F1 Human Performance Coach

Gaul asked about Webster’s role as the human performance coach for an F1 team.

“My role here is pretty straightforward. I’m like the father of the team,” Webster said. “I look after all the guys, all the elements, everything they do. These guys, we’re traveling all the time, we go through different time zones, our bodies are completely messed. They’re working really hard, they’re working superlong hours. Everything is just tough on the body. So my job is to make their whole life a lot easier, really.”

Dan asked Webster more about the specifics of his job, including how he helps the team members with exercise, mental attitude, nutrition, and, especially, sleep.

To hear Webster’s responses on how he looks after the health and wellness of the BWT Alpine F1 team, watch the video clip above.

BWT Alpine F1 Team Mark Lederer shows a special H. Moser and Company watch

Gaul started by asking Senior Managing Partner Mark Lederer what it is he does for the team.

“I’ve been with the team for three years. I’m a Senior Managing Partner, and I’m proud to be looking after the H. Moser and Company relationship,” he explained. “They came on board at the beginning of this season. It’s their first ever sponsorship within sports and now in Formula 1. We’ve done some really amazing activations with them all over the world — most importantly, launching the Alpine Special Edition piece.”

Dan then asked more about the various roles in planning and developing the watch.

To learn more about the Alpine Special Edition watch, how it was created in an incredibly short time, and Alpine’s future plans with H. Moser and Company, watch the video clip above.

Dan Gaul’s tips for making the most of the Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Survival Guide: Tips for an Unforgettable Experience

As easy as it is to rack up superlatives to describe Las Vegas, it’s important to remember it’s a desert city with very dry air. The Grand Prix and other race events occur at night, so you should prepare for the weather. Gaul shares advice for staying comfortable and safe.

“At night, you should bundle up. It gets cold at night, to 40 degrees or below,” he said.

He also stressed planning and includes tips and tricks for packing. “You want to make sure you bring some comfortable walking shoes,” Gaul said. “You will be walking a lot. We are averaging between seven and ten miles a day.”

Watch the video for Dan’s full list of must-have items to pack for your trip.