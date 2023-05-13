 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Alfa Romeo reveals plans to debut a large electric SUV in the U.S.

Alfa Romeo's luxury SUV will compete with the Mercedes EQS, Audi Q8 e-tron, and the BMW iX

James Dolan
By

Since Alfa Romeo came back to the U.S. in 2014 after a 19-year hiatus, it has been busy trying to build a solid presence to compete with other luxury automakers. It introduced the 4C Coupe, 4C Spider, Stelvio, Gulia, and Tonale models to the U.S. market—a clear sign that Alfa Romeo is back in America and here to stay.

Two of the three Alfa Romeo models currently sold in the U.S. market are SUVs—the Stelvio and the Tonale. Its other model, the Alfa Romeo Giulia is a sedan, while the 4C Coupe and 4C Spider were discontinued. This means that SUVs are Alfa Romeo’s bread and butter in the U.S. market. In fact, Alfa Romeo sells more SUVs in the U.S. market than any other type of vehicle—according to Statista.

Related Videos

However, Alfa Romeo is far from done, and it’s planning to debut a large electric SUV in the U.S. by 2027. “The E-segment … for America will be more utility than the sedan, and the Giulia replacement is [already] locked,” Larry Dominique, the Senior Vice President and Head of Alfa Romeo in North America informed the Drive.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Miles Branman/The Manual

If Alfa Romeo manufactures a large electric SUV, it will be competing with the Mercedes EQS, Audi Q8 e-tron, BMW iX, and probably even the Tesla Model X in the luxury electric SUV segment. Will it catch up? Well, only time will tell, but Dominique thinks “Tesla is kicking everyone’s ass.” But for now, the Italian automaker is focused on building its first all-electric vehicle, which is expected in 2024.

According to Autocar, Alfa Romeo’s first EV will be a crossover inspired by the Jeep Avenger, and it will probably be known as “Brennero.” Since Stellantis own both Jeep and Alfa Romeo brands, they will share the same EV architecture. It’s also likely that Alfa Romeo’s first EV will have a 54-kWh battery and a range of 250 miles, just like the Jeep Avenger EV. Similarly, it will be available in a hybrid and full EV model.

Beyond 2027, Alfa Romeo plans to sell 100% electric vehicles—although, according to a survey, auto execs aren’t as confident as they used to be about adopting EVs by 2030. If Alfa Romeo succeeds, we could see the Stelvio SUV, Tonale PHEV SUV, and Giulia sedan replaced by their EV counterparts—or Alfa Romeo could make completely new models with no resemblance.

What has been confirmed so far is that a bigger electric SUV is coming, and it will be imported to the U.S. from Italy. Unless, of course, the plans could change, considering that a lot of things may happen between now and 2027. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
James Dolan
James Dolan
Contributor
James Dolan is an automotive writer with extensive work experience having been published on The Drive, Hot Cars, Green…
These popular chains are adding electric charging stations
Now, you can get a hot dog or a sub while your EV charges
7Charge electric vehicle charging station by 7-Eleven with an EV charging at a convenience store

One of the more annoying things about owning an electric vehicle is charging. Not only are charging stations difficult to find, but they’re also placed in inconvenient locations. You park your vehicle, attach the necessary plug, pay, and then you sit in the car. And wait. Scrolling endlessly on your phone. If you like hot dogs and subs, and own an EV, there’s some good news as 7-Eleven and Subway have both announced that they will be installing electric charging stations at their locations across the U.S.
For 7-Eleven, it’s charging network will be called 7Charge – it’s a catchy name that sounds like a sugar-fueled soda, but for your car – that will offer a “convenient and reliable fast-charging experience” at select stores in the U.S. Charging stations will also be available in Canada, but at a later date. Surprisingly, 7-Eleven claims that 7Charge is already online in Florida, Texas, Colorado, and California.

The 7Charge network will have CHAdeMO and Combined Charging System (CCS) plugs for EVs and also has a nifty payment system. EV owners in an area where 7Charge is available can download the app on their smartphone and use that to pay.
Subway, which is best known for its $5 footlongs also announced plans to build its charging network that will be called Subway EV Charging Oasis. These electric vehicle charging stations seem like they’ll be a little nicer than the ones 7-Eleven will offer with amenities like restrooms, WiFi, playgrounds, and picnic tables. While your body is being refueled by a sub, the brand’s chargers will be able to provide 120 miles of range in roughly 17 minutes to your EV for around $20.
At the moment, Subway confirmed that it’s working with two EV startups to get the charging station up and running: GenZEV Solutions and RED E Charging. According to Subway, the two startups will handle the charging side of things and maintenance.

Read more
J.D. Power: Owners say EVs are less satisfying than gas-powered cars in one big way
High recall rates and issues with unknowledgeable service advisors are key problems for EV owners
2023 Lexus RZ 450e front end angle from driver's side parked in front of a beach.

While one would assume that most people would be happy with their shiny, new vehicle, especially when they're some of the most reliable ones, that’s not always the case. Every year, J.D. Power checks how happy owners are with their vehicles and the service experience as part of its U.S. Customer Service Index (CSI) Study. A new study was done for 2023 and overall owner satisfaction is down. More worryingly, customer service satisfaction among electric vehicle owners is lower than it is among gas-car owners.
J.D. Power’s CSI Study claims that overall owner satisfaction fell two points to 846 (out of 1,000 points) for 2023. The main issues that J.D. Power found are due to the rapid introduction of new electric cars. Not only are EVs involved in more recalls than gas-powered vehicles, but EV owners also have to deal with inept service advisors when they take their car to get serviced at a dealership.

These two factors explain why customer service satisfaction with electric vehicle owners is 42 points lower than it is with owners of gas vehicles. EV owners rate service advisor knowledge at 8.01 out of 10, while drivers with a gas-powered vehicle gave their service advisors a score of 8.59.
“As the electric vehicle segment grows, service is going to be a ‘make or break’ part of the ownership experience,” said Chris Sutton, vice president of automotive retail at J.D. Power. “As training programs for service advisors and technicians evolve, EV service quality and customer experience must address both the vehicle and the unique customer needs. The EV segment has the potential to spur massive convenience improvements in how customers service their vehicles – but we’re not seeing the benefits yet.”
J.D. Power found another issue with EV ownership with its 2023 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Home Charging Study. Overall satisfaction with charging at home for EV owners declined 12 points from last year to 740. The dissatisfaction with charging at home stems from increased prices for electricity. Slow charging rates when charging at home also led to a lower satisfaction score.
The CSI Study found that vehicle recalls are detrimental to owner satisfaction, a large number of owners want to get service updates through texts, and owners are waiting longer than ever to get a service appointment.
Luxury automakers that rank toward the top of owner satisfaction include Lexus, Porsche, Cadillac, and Infiniti. For mass-market automakers, leaders include Mitsubishi, Mazda, Buick, and Subaru.
We’ll be one of the first to rant about how great EVs are, but there are quite a few drawbacks to making the switch to an electric car. J.D. Power’s latest CSI and EVX Studies reveal that despite all of the benefits that are associated with EVs, there are a few drawbacks that people should be aware of.

Read more
Whether you’re ready or not, GM is looking into bringing ChatGPT to everything 
Pretty soon, ChatGPT could be helping you when you're behind the wheel
2023 Cadillac Celestiq rear end angle from the driver's side overlooking mountains during a sunset.

Just like the Internet changed the world, the artificial intelligence behind ChatGPT will certainly change how the world operates. In the automotive world, General Motors will explore ways to use ChatGPT in its vehicles. As Reuters reports, GM is looking to utilize ChatGPT as a way to expand its collaboration with Microsoft.

“ChatGPT is going to be in everything,” GM Vice President Scott Miller told the outlet in an interview.

Read more